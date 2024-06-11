Hockey players’ sex assault case back in court in August

Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Friday, April 29, 2022; New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote before an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023; New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023; Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube during an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during an NHL hockey game in Uniondale, N.Y., Saturday, April 3, 2021. The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team are facing sexual assault charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Matt Slocum, Paul Sancya, Corey Sipkin

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2024 11:16 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 11:26 am.

LONDON, Ont. — The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is set to return to court in August.

The case of Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton is due back on Aug. 13 to potentially set a date for trial.

A judicial pretrial, which is closed to the public, is planned for July, and some hearings have also been scheduled for September.

The five players were charged earlier this year in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a London, Ont., hotel in 2018.

They are all charged with sexual assault, though McLeod also faces an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence.”

The players have chosen to be tried before a judge and jury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

