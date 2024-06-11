‘I am not quite myself,’ Danish PM in first TV interview since assault that gave her whiplash

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, background centre, delivers a Constitution Day speech during the Parliament's celebration of the Constitution at Landsting Hall, Christiansborg, Copenhagen, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 8:33 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 8:42 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — In her first television interview since she was assaulted last week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday “I am not quite myself,” but will continue to work mostly from her office.

Frederiksen, who suffered a minor whiplash after a man had assaulted her Friday in central Copenhagen, said in her first reaction the following day that she was ok.

Frederiksen gave no details of the assault Tuesday when she spoke in a television interview, but said “it was very intimidating when someone crosses the last physical limit you have. There is some shock and surprise in that.”

She said it was “probably also an accumulation of many other things. Threats over a long period of time on social media have gotten worse, especially after the war in the Middle East. Shouting in public space. Maybe that was the final straw.”

“As a human being, it feels like an attack on me,” Frederiksen said in the 10-minute-long interview. “But I have no doubt that it was the prime minister that was hit. In this way, it also becomes a kind of attack on all of us.”

“I would rather have a Denmark where the prime minister can bicycle to work without being worried,” she said. “I am Mette at my core, but I am the country’s prime minister. Thus, an institution that you must not attack like the police.”

A 39-year-old Polish man living in Denmark was arrested and held in pre-trial custody until June 20 on preliminary charges of violence against a person in public service. In Denmark, preliminary charges are one step short of formal ones but allow authorities to keep criminal suspects in custody during an investigation.

The motive for the assault was unclear. In court, the Pole who was not identified, reportedly praised Frederiksen as “a really good prime minister,” and investigators suspect he was under the influence of drugs and intoxicated at the time of the incident that happened just before 6 p.m. local time Friday.

Media reports said the man walked toward Frederiksen and pushed her hard while she was passing one of Copenhagen’s main squares. He hit her upper right arm with a clenched fist.

Frederiksen has not appeared in public since the attack and has not participated in public party events as the results of Sunday’s European Parliament elections started coming in. Her party, the Social Democrats, faced a loss in the vote.

Frederiksen, 46, has been Denmark’s prime minister since 2019.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction in Mississauga; highway closed between Dixie and Cawthra
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction in Mississauga; highway closed between Dixie and Cawthra

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has been shut down after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened...

breaking

5m ago

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

10h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

2h ago

How does the war in Gaza end?
How does the war in Gaza end?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, this weekend saw four Israeli hostages rescued at the cost of at least 200 Palestinian lives. While the world debates the calculus of that manoeuvre, it is either way...

The Big Story

3h ago

Top Stories

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction in Mississauga; highway closed between Dixie and Cawthra
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction in Mississauga; highway closed between Dixie and Cawthra

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has been shut down after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened...

breaking

5m ago

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

10h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

2h ago

How does the war in Gaza end?
How does the war in Gaza end?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, this weekend saw four Israeli hostages rescued at the cost of at least 200 Palestinian lives. While the world debates the calculus of that manoeuvre, it is either way...

The Big Story

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

10h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

12h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

12h ago

2:00
Capital gains changes tabled
Capital gains changes tabled

The federal Liberals have tabled changes to the capital gains inclusion rate. Chrystia Freeland denies breaking the changes out of the budget bill is not political, but says Canadians should see who votes it down.

16h ago

3:00
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled

Bryan Gyene, who suffers from a severe form of sleep apnea, reached out to Speakers Corner after a machine he uses to help him sleep was recalled two years ago and never replaced. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

More Videos