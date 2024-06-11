Idaho police force loses millions worth of gear and vehicles in fire

By The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 5:13 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 5:28 pm.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Police in northern Idaho lost millions of dollars worth of law enforcement equipment and vehicles in a fire that tore through a department building over the weekend, Coeur d’Alene police said.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out early Sunday, but everything inside the large building was lost, Sgt. Jared Reneau said on Tuesday. The building held the department’s animal control, code enforcement and information technology divisions, but it was primarily used for storing vehicles and equipment.

A SWAT BearCat armored unit, multiple motorcycles, an incident command trailer and dozens of laptops were destroyed in the fire, Reneau said, along with a new police cruiser and several vehicles that were parked outside. Multiple e-bikes, newly purchased for the police department’s summer patrols, were also lost, he said.

“We were fortunate that the building didn’t have any explosives or ammunition,” Reneau said.

The department still has enough patrol vehicles for normal operations, and Reneau said the damage would not affect public safety.

“The largest impact is going to be to the officers that are working. A lot of the equipment helped us be a little more efficient,” like the mobile command trailer, which provided officers a place to cool off from the hot sun during large outdoor events, he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Reneau said officials have no reason to suspect arson or other foul play was involved.

Officials are still trying to make a list of everything that was lost, and it’s too soon to determine the exact cost of the damage or whether it will be covered by insurance, he said.

“But it will all take a significant amount of time to replace,” Reneau said. “A lot of the equipment, even if we were able to write a check for it today, there’s a limited number of manufacturers and a lot of agencies in line.”

Specialized vehicles like the armored tactical unit typically aren’t available until around two years after they are ordered, he said.

“At the end of the day, our highest priority is the citizens,” Reneau said, and other law enforcement agencies have reached out with offers to help. ”We want to make sure that everybody understands that we’re still going to work and provide for the public safety. We’re going to ensure that continues to happen.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street remain closed while an investigation...

48m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members are holding a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. A devastating four-alarm fire tore through the church...

17m ago

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street remain closed while an investigation...

48m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members are holding a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. A devastating four-alarm fire tore through the church...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

17h ago

2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 

19h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

20h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

20h ago

1:51
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent

Country Queen Shania Twain is joining Canada's Got Talent as a Judge and Tracey Moore and Cheryl Hickey will host a new program for Canadians. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

22h ago

More Videos