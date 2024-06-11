Investigators probe the killings of 4 women and 2 children in central Mexico

By The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 5:05 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 5:12 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that investigators are looking into the killings of four women and two children in central Mexico, where National Guard officers were present.

The murders occurred Sunday in León, an industrial city in the state of Guanajuato where drug cartels have been fighting bloody turf battles for years.

The quasi-military National Guard has been López Obrador’s main force for battling organized crime, though the military has been implicated in a series of human rights abuses that are tainting the Guard.

Guanajuato state Gov. Diego Sinhue Rodríguez, called for an investigation after security camera footage showed National Guard officers entering “a property without permission” before the alleged killers entered the same home.

The footage shows five National Guard officers in the neighborhood five minutes before the killings took place. The guards are seen crossing the street and entering the home wearing bulletproof gear. They leave the home at approximately 9:17 p.m. carrying a large black bag. Five minutes later, a group of four men are seen arriving at the home where, shortly after, residents heard gunshots.

According to local police, shell casings from varying weapons were found in the house where the six people were killed.

León Mayor Jorge Jiménez Lona, said at a press conference that arrests have been made in the case, but gave no further details.

“We’re investigating,” said López Obrador “If Guard officers are found to be involved, they will be punished.” ___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street remain closed while an investigation...

53m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members are holding a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. A devastating four-alarm fire tore through the church...

22m ago

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street remain closed while an investigation...

53m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members are holding a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. A devastating four-alarm fire tore through the church...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

17h ago

2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 

19h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

20h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

20h ago

1:51
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent

Country Queen Shania Twain is joining Canada's Got Talent as a Judge and Tracey Moore and Cheryl Hickey will host a new program for Canadians. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

22h ago

More Videos