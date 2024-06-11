3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, has been taken to hospital after a reported a fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports of a large group of people fighting.

The victim was stabbed and transported to hospital by paramedics. Two other male victims were located after police arrived on the scene and officers believe it may be connected to the fight.

They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.