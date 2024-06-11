Jennifer Aniston launches children’s book series with best ‘friend’ Clydeo the dog

FILE - Jennifer Aniston arrives at a screening of "The Morning Show" during PaleyFest, April 12, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Aniston will soon become a children's author. The “Friends” star has a 4-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers and animation studio Invisible Studio for a series of works featuring the animated dog Clydeo, based on the actor's own rescue pet, Clyde. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 3:30 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 3:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired by her beloved dog, Jennifer Aniston will soon become a children’s author.

The “Friends” star has a four-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers and animation studio Invisible Studio for a series of works featuring the animated dog Clydeo, based on the actor’s own rescue pet, Clyde. The first book, “Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life,” with illustrations by Bruno Jacob, is scheduled for release on Oct. 1.

Clydeo is already a favorite on social media, with more than 100 million views across platforms since Aniston first posted about him on Instagram in 2021. “Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life,” billed as a “deliciously fun-filled journey of self-discovery and self-confidence,” will tell of Clydeo’s discovery that he’s a gifted cook.

“I could not be more thrilled to be taking Clydeo and his stories to publishing, where he will hopefully inspire children and dog lovers alike with his adorable journey to find his true passion,” Aniston said in a statement.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street are now closed and the southbound...

5m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

10m ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, has been taken to hospital after a reported a fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

0m ago

Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA
Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA

Those on the frontlines of fighting violence against women in Ontario say deadly incidents are on the rise. There have been 23 murders in the last six months alone and most women were killed in their homes...

31m ago

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street are now closed and the southbound...

5m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

10m ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, has been taken to hospital after a reported a fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

0m ago

Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA
Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA

Those on the frontlines of fighting violence against women in Ontario say deadly incidents are on the rise. There have been 23 murders in the last six months alone and most women were killed in their homes...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

16h ago

2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 

17h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

18h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

18h ago

1:51
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent

Country Queen Shania Twain is joining Canada's Got Talent as a Judge and Tracey Moore and Cheryl Hickey will host a new program for Canadians. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

20h ago

More Videos