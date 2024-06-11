Kite surfer rescued from remote California beach rescued after making ‘HELP’ sign with rocks

This photo taken by Cal Fire CZU, shows the scene of the rescue of a kite surfer on a beach under a cliff off the coast near Santa Cruz, Calif. Sunday, June 9, 2024. The surfer was spotted by rescue crews after they spelled out the word "help" on the beach using rocks. (Cal Fire CZU via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 1:44 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 1:57 pm.

DAVENPORT, Calif. (AP) — A kite surfer was rescued after using rocks to spell out the word “HELP” when he became stranded on a Northern California beach last weekend, authorities said.

The kite surfer got stuck Sunday on a narrow beach at the base of towering bluffs with the tide coming in, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Santa Cruz unit.

His “HELP” sign was spotted by a private helicopter and authorities were alerted, Cal Fire said in social media posts that described the beach as somewhat remote, with difficult access.

A rescue helicopter hoisted the kite surfer to the top of the cliff in the operation, which was assisted by the Santa Cruz County Fire Department and the State Parks Department.

The man, whose name was not released, did not need medical attention, Cal Fire said.

The stretch of coast is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

“It is an extremely beautiful place to work and live,” Cal Fire Capt. Skylar Merritt told NBC Bay Area. “That being said, it can lull people into a false sense of security around those cliffs. Those beaches are notorious for strong winds, rip tides and cold water.”

The Associated Press



