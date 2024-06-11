Man arraigned in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer

By The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 7:13 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 7:26 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — A 22-year-old man entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Xavier L. Tate Jr. was arraigned on first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm charges in the April 21 slaying of Officer Luis M. Huesca.

Huesca, 30, had completed his work shift and was on his way home when he shot multiple times on the city’s Southwest Side. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Huesca was in uniform but wearing something on top of it to cover it as is customary for off-duty officers, police Superintendent Larry Snelling has said.

Tate was identified, in part, due to video evidence collected from more than 90 locations after Huesca was killed. He was arrested on May 1. A judge later denied Tate pretrial release.

The Associated Press was unable Tuesday to determine if Tate has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Associated Press

