NYC bird group drops name of illustrator and slave owner Audubon

FILE - A crowd of people gather to look at a Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco in Central Park, in New York, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The conservationist group known as NYC Audubon has changed its name to NYC Bird Alliance to distance itself from the pro-slavery views of ornithologist and illustrator John James Audubon, the organization announced. The name change, which was formalized by a June 5, 2024, membership vote, follows similar moves by Audubon Society chapters in Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Oregon and other cities. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

By Karen Matthews, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 12:27 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 1:13 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The conservationist group known as NYC Audubon has changed its name to NYC Bird Alliance to distance itself from the pro-slavery views of ornithologist and illustrator John James Audubon, the organization announced.

The name change, which was formalized by a June 5 membership vote, follows similar moves by Audubon Society chapters in Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Oregon and other cities.

“Names may be symbolic, but symbols matter,” said Jessica Wilson, NYC Bird Alliance’s executive director. “They matter to staff, to volunteers, to members, and to the larger conservation community. We collaborate widely with our partners across the five boroughs, and want this name change to signal how much we value and seek broadly cooperative efforts to save wild birds.”

The newly named NYC Bird Alliance formed in 1979 and calls itself an independent chapter affiliated with the National Audubon Society, whose board voted last year to keep the Audubon name despite the fact that Audubon was a slave owner and an opponent of abolitionism.

Audubon, who lived from 1785 to 1851, is known for documenting birds and illustrating them for his master work “The Birds of America.”

Audubon owned enslaved people for a number of years but sold them in 1830 when he moved to England, where he was overseeing the production of “The Birds of America,” according to Gregory Nobles, the author of “John James Audubon: The Nature of the American Woodsman.”

When Britain emancipated enslaved people in most of its colonies in 1834, Audubon wrote to his wife that the government had “acted imprudently and too precipitously.”

NYC Bird Alliance’s leaders say they hope that dropping the Audubon name will help them win broader support for their mission of advocating for endangered and threatened bird species.

“For the sake of the Piping Plover, Philadelphia Vireo, Golden-winged Warbler, Cerulean Warbler, Bobolink, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Fish Crow, and many other species, we need help,” NYC Birding Alliance says on its website’s “FAQS About Audubon Name” page. “We cannot allow our name to be a barrier to our conservation, advocacy, and engagement work.”

Karen Matthews, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has reopened after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened on the...

updated

43m ago

Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union
Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have reached a tentative agreement, their union says. Workers were initially set to start job action on June 7, but it was postponed after...

16m ago

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory...

1m ago

Why do Toronto public school teachers take the most sick days? TDSB digs into pervasive absenteeism
Why do Toronto public school teachers take the most sick days? TDSB digs into pervasive absenteeism

Public school teachers in Toronto took four more sick days than the provincial average in the 2022-23 school year -- a statistic that the board admits affects student well-being, contributes to staff burnout,...

53m ago

Top Stories

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has reopened after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened on the...

updated

43m ago

Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union
Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have reached a tentative agreement, their union says. Workers were initially set to start job action on June 7, but it was postponed after...

16m ago

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory...

1m ago

Why do Toronto public school teachers take the most sick days? TDSB digs into pervasive absenteeism
Why do Toronto public school teachers take the most sick days? TDSB digs into pervasive absenteeism

Public school teachers in Toronto took four more sick days than the provincial average in the 2022-23 school year -- a statistic that the board admits affects student well-being, contributes to staff burnout,...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

13h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

15h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

15h ago

2:37
Advocates demand answers after photo of school isolation room emerges
Advocates demand answers after photo of school isolation room emerges

CityNews has obtained a photo of a room at a Trenton high school where 16-year-old Landyn Ferris was found unresponsive. As Tina Yazdani reports, it has prompted outrage.

18h ago

2:00
Capital gains changes tabled
Capital gains changes tabled

The federal Liberals have tabled changes to the capital gains inclusion rate. Chrystia Freeland denies breaking the changes out of the budget bill is not political, but says Canadians should see who votes it down.

20h ago

More Videos