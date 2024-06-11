Ontario chemical plant subject to provincial, federal orders, permanently closing

A plastics plant in Sarnia, Ont., that has been subject to recent orders and regulations from both the provincial and federal governments over benzene emissions says it is permanently shutting down. A petrochemical plant is seen in Sarnia, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2024 3:05 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 4:12 pm.

A plastics plant in Sarnia, Ont., that has been subject to recent orders and regulations from both the provincial and federal governments over benzene emissions is permanently shutting down.

Ineos Styrolution said in a statement Tuesday that its decision to close the Sarnia site by June 2026 was made “irrespective” of the current regulatory situation.

“This difficult business decision to permanently close our Sarnia site was made following a lengthy evaluation process and is based on the economics of the facility within a wider industry context,” CEO Steve Harrington wrote in the statement.

“The long-term prospects for the Sarnia site have worsened to the point that it is no longer an economically viable operating asset.”

The site temporarily shut down in April shortly after the neighbouring Aamjiwnaang First Nation recorded high benzene emissions and said people there were falling ill.

Earlier this month, the province introduced a new regulation limiting benzene emissions at Ineos, with the government saying it was concerned about how the emissions are affecting Aamjiwnaang First Nation.

Ontario has issued four orders to Ineos Styrolution since 2019, and added new conditions to its licence that it must meet before it restarts operations, but the government said recently that benzene levels remained elevated.

The new provincial regulation came shortly after new air quality standards from Environment Canada aimed at Ineos Styrolution.

The company said it was being unfairly and “relentlessly targeted” by the governments and has maintained it has never detected emissions over limits.

Benzene can cause neurological symptoms such as dizziness and headaches following short-term exposures, and can cause cancers such as leukemia after long-term exposures.

It is a clear, mostly colourless liquid that is part of the makeup of crude oil. It’s used to make styrene, a lightweight plastic used in everything from auto parts and food containers to toys.

The Ineos Sarnia site employs 80 people and a large number of contractors.

The company said it will work closely “with all necessary parties to complete an orderly wind-down process and a permanent closure of the site in a safe, responsible, and compliant manner.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street are now closed and the southbound...

6m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

10m ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, has been taken to hospital after a reported a fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

1m ago

Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA
Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA

Those on the frontlines of fighting violence against women in Ontario say deadly incidents are on the rise. There have been 23 murders in the last six months alone and most women were killed in their homes...

31m ago

