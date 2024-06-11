Plan to search Manitoba landfill for remains of slain women moves closer

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. A plan to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women has been given the green light by environmental regulators. CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2024 6:26 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 6:42 pm.

WINNIPEG — A plan to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women has been given the green light by environmental regulators.

Manitoba’s NDP government has approved the plan to search the Prairie Green landfill, where the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to be.

Premier Wab Kinew says the plan still needs building permits and workers need to be trained, but the project is moving ahead.

Kinew met today with families of the victims, and Myran’s grandmother, Donna Bartlett, says she’s happy the search could start this summer.

The province’s former Progressive Conservative government refused to search the landfill, saying asbestos and other toxic material would be dangerous for searchers.

Jeremy Skibicki has admitted to killing Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women, but his lawyers have told a murder trial that he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

