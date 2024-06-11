Police seek 2 suspects in armed Markham home invasion

York Regional Police are trying to track down two suspects after an armed home invasion in Markham.

Officers were called to a home in the 14th Avenue and Markham Road area on Saturday, June 8, at around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Investigators say two suspects entered the residence through an unlocked garage and confronted the victims with a gun while demanding cash.

The suspects fled with a quantity of money.

No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as: Male, Black, six feet tall and around 20 years old. Police say he had a skinny build and was wearing all black.

The second suspect is described as: Male, Black, five foot five and around 20 years old. He also had a skinny build and was wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.