Prison inmate accused of selling ghost guns through site visited by Buffalo supermarket shooter

By Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 3:20 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 3:26 pm.

A former Louisiana prison inmate has been charged with selling ghost guns while behind bars through a social media operation uncovered in the wake of a white supremacist’s massacre of 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, New York City authorities said Tuesday.

Hayden Espinosa, 24, is charged with selling illegal firearms and components to an undercover New York City Police Department officer through a Telegram channel he moderated that promoted white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, and which counted the supermarket shooter among its visitors, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

Using cellphones smuggled into Louisiana’s Federal Correctional Complex Pollock, authorities said Espinosa continued to do business after his 2022 conviction for 3D-printing and selling weapons components in Texas. He actively advertised the sale of illegal handguns, high-capacity magazines, silencers and devices called auto sears used to convert handguns and rifles into automatic weapons, according to court documents. On three occasions in 2023, he allegedly sold or attempted to sell guns and components to an undercover officer, the indictment said.

“This defendant, who was serving time for selling unregistered machine gun parts, (was) selling guns and gun parts from the comfort of his cell,” Rebecca Weiner, NYPD’s deputy commissioner for counterterrorism and intelligence, said at a news conference.

Espinosa, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was released from prison June 4 and immediately arrested on the New York indictment, Bragg’s office said. It was unclear whether he had an attorney in the new case. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 24.

Police discovered Espinosa’s Telegram channel in May 2022 following Payton Gendron’s attack at a Tops supermarket that killed 10 Black shoppers and employees and wounded three other people, Weiner said.

“The initial discovery of this Telegram chat was one that Peyton Gendron had frequented, so that’s the genesis of the case,” she said.

Gendron has pleaded guilty to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges and is serving a sentence of life in prison without parole. He is awaiting trial on related federal charges that could result in the death penalty.

Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street are now closed and the southbound...

9m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

13m ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, has been taken to hospital after a reported a fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

4m ago

Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA
Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA

Those on the frontlines of fighting violence against women in Ontario say deadly incidents are on the rise. There have been 23 murders in the last six months alone and most women were killed in their homes...

34m ago

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street are now closed and the southbound...

9m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

13m ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, has been taken to hospital after a reported a fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

4m ago

Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA
Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA

Those on the frontlines of fighting violence against women in Ontario say deadly incidents are on the rise. There have been 23 murders in the last six months alone and most women were killed in their homes...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

16h ago

2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 

17h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

18h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

18h ago

1:51
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent

Country Queen Shania Twain is joining Canada's Got Talent as a Judge and Tracey Moore and Cheryl Hickey will host a new program for Canadians. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

21h ago

More Videos