Silicon Valley-backed voter plan for new California city qualifies for November ballot

By Janie Har, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 8:13 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 8:26 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Silicon Valley-backed initiative to build a green city for up to 400,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area has qualified for the Nov. 5 ballot, elections officials said Tuesday.

Solano County’s registrar of voters said in a statement that the office verified a sufficient sampling of signatures. California Forever, the company behind the campaign, submitted well over the 13,000 valid signatures required to qualify.

The registrar is scheduled to present the results of the count to the county Board of Supervisors in two weeks, at which point the board can order an impact assessment report.

Voters will be asked to allow urban development on 27 square miles (70 square kilometers) of land between Travis Air Force Base and the Sacramento River Delta city of Rio Vista currently zoned for agriculture. The land-use change is necessary to build the homes, jobs and walkable downtown proposed by Jan Sramek, a former Goldman Sachs trader who heads up California Forever.

Sramek, who has the backing of wealthy investors such as philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, disclosed that the campaign spent $2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

He expects the amount spent to be higher in the second quarter, he told The Associated Press in an interview before the ballot initiative was certified.

Opposition includes conservation groups and some local and federal officials who say the plan is a speculative money grab rooted in secrecy. Sramek outraged locals by covertly purchasing more than $800 million in farmland and even suing farmers who refused to sell.

The Solano Land Trust, which protects open lands, said last week that such large-scale development “will have a detrimental impact on Solano County’s water resources, air quality, traffic, farmland, and natural environment.”

Sramek expects to have 50,000 residents in the new city within the next decade. The proposal includes an initial $400 million to help residents buy homes in the community, as well as an initial guarantee of 15,000 local jobs paying a salary of at least $88,000 a year.

Companies that specialize in aerospace and defense manufacturing and indoor vertical farming are among those expressing interest should voters approve the project, California Forever previously announced. It also plans on constructing a regional sports complex.

Janie Har, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash
All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash

All lanes on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) have reopened hours after they were shut down while police investigated a fatal crash involving three dump trucks. One person, a man...

2h ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

4h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Weston Collegiate Institute in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection...

32m ago

How a major Toronto intersection has become ‘home away from home’ for the growing Filipino diaspora
How a major Toronto intersection has become ‘home away from home’ for the growing Filipino diaspora

Walking along the corner of Bathurst and Wilson Streets in Toronto is like a trip back to the Philippines for many Filipinos in the GTA. Hearing the language spoken openly, noticing the aroma of Filipino...

2h ago

Top Stories

All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash
All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash

All lanes on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) have reopened hours after they were shut down while police investigated a fatal crash involving three dump trucks. One person, a man...

2h ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

4h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Weston Collegiate Institute in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection...

32m ago

How a major Toronto intersection has become ‘home away from home’ for the growing Filipino diaspora
How a major Toronto intersection has become ‘home away from home’ for the growing Filipino diaspora

Walking along the corner of Bathurst and Wilson Streets in Toronto is like a trip back to the Philippines for many Filipinos in the GTA. Hearing the language spoken openly, noticing the aroma of Filipino...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:28
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters

Grim numbers are painting a harsh reality of what's being called an epidemic in Canada. The rise in violence against women has been well documented by service providers who now report the need is so great that some people are being turned away.

6h ago

2:12
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible

A judge has ruled that the man who set a woman on fire at Kipling Station in 2022, can not be held criminally responsible. Tina Yazdani on how the judge came to their decision.

7h ago

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

21h ago

2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 

22h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

23h ago

More Videos