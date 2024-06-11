Singer sues hospital, says staff thought he was mentally ill and wasn’t member of Four Tops

Posted June 11, 2024 12:45 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 12:56 pm.

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — The lead singer of the Four Tops said a Detroit-area hospital restrained him and ordered a psychological exam after refusing to believe that he was part of the Motown music group.

Alexander Morris, who is Black, filed a lawsuit Monday against Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren, alleging racial discrimination and other misconduct during an April 2023 visit for chest pain and breathing problems.

Hospital staff “wrongfully assumed he was mentally ill when he revealed his identity as a celebrity figure,” the lawsuit says.

The Four Tops started in the 1950s and had hits such as “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)″ and “It’s The Same Old Song.” The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Morris is not an original member, but he joined the group in 2019.

The lawsuit says a nurse finally believed Morris was in the Four Tops and the psychological exam was canceled.

The hospital offered a $25 gift card as an apology, but Morris refused to accept it, the lawsuit says.

“We remain committed to honoring human dignity and acting with integrity and compassion for all persons and the community,” the hospital said in response to the lawsuit. “We do not condone racial discrimination of any kind. We will not comment on pending litigation.”

Morris talked publicly about the incident last year, saying he had returned to Detroit, his hometown, and was “being told that I’m insane or schizophrenic.”

Top Stories

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has reopened after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened on the...

updated

42m ago

Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union
Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have reached a tentative agreement, their union says. Workers were initially set to start job action on June 7, but it was postponed after...

15m ago

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory...

0m ago

Why do Toronto public school teachers take the most sick days? TDSB digs into pervasive absenteeism
Why do Toronto public school teachers take the most sick days? TDSB digs into pervasive absenteeism

Public school teachers in Toronto took four more sick days than the provincial average in the 2022-23 school year -- a statistic that the board admits affects student well-being, contributes to staff burnout,...

52m ago

