Three times more Quebec homes could be in flood zones when new maps released

The Quebec government estimates that the number of homes located in flood zones could triple in the province when new flood maps are released. A resident uses a kayak to make their way through flooding in the Gatineau region of Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, May 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Stephane Blais, The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2024 5:30 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 5:42 pm.

MONTREAL — The Quebec government estimates the number of homes located in flood zones could triple in the province when new flood maps are released.

The province’s environment minister discussed the figures today as he announced a public consultation on a proposal to modernize flood management rules.

Under the new framework, the number of residences located in flood zones would jump from 22,000 to 77,000, home to about two per cent of the province’s population.

The maps would also change the way flood risk is identified, from a system based on probability linked to years to one that designates risk as low, moderate, high and very high.

Nothing in the rules will force a person who lives near the water to relocate, but the various levels of risk involve new rules and restrictions around the construction and renovation of homes.

The province says the new rules are necessary due to climate change, and were put together after major flooding in 2017 and 2019 that caused an estimated more than $1 billion in total damages.

“These new maps, based on the most recent scientific knowledge, will take into account both the frequency of floods, their intensity depending on the water depth reached, the presence of ice jams, as well as the impacts of climate change,” read the documents released by the Environment department.

The proposed rules include limiting homeowners in very high-risk zones from building new homes or rebuilding a destroyed one. They would still be able to renovate the home, or modify it to make it more resistant to floods.

New construction will generally not be allowed in high-risk zones, with a few exceptions.

A number of mayors and groups representing municipalities expressed concern over the announcement on Tuesday, noting that the public consultations are being held before the maps are released.

“During the consultation, the first thing citizens will ask us is, ‘Am I in this zone?’ And unfortunately, we don’t have a concrete answer to give them,” said François Robillard, mayor of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, northwest of Montreal.

He said he was worried that citizens who were flooded in 2019 would suddenly find themselves in a zone that would impact their ability to rebuild.

The mayor of Pointe-Calumet, a town in the Laurentians, said she believes that almost her whole municipality will be considered a flood zone when the new maps are released, when almost none of it was before.

“We wake up one morning like that, with the value of our homes going down, mortgage uncertainty, insurance uncertainty,” Sonia Fontaine said, adding that the public consultation period is “another 90 days of uncertainty.”

Environment Minister Benoît Charette said Tuesday that not all the new maps are ready, but that 80 per cent of urban communities are expected to have completed them by spring 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

Stephane Blais, The Canadian Press

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street remain closed while an investigation...

54m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

0m ago

Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members are holding a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. A devastating four-alarm fire tore through the church...

23m ago

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

18h ago

2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 

19h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

20h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

20h ago

1:51
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent

Country Queen Shania Twain is joining Canada's Got Talent as a Judge and Tracey Moore and Cheryl Hickey will host a new program for Canadians. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

22h ago

