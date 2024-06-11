Trump will meet with House and Senate Republicans this week near the Capitol

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower, Friday, May 31, 2024, in New York. A day after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony charges, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee addressed the conviction and likely attempt to cast his campaign in a new light. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

By Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 1:34 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 1:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will meet privately with Donald Trump on Thursday, as the former president who is now the party’s presumptive nominee returns to Capitol Hill for the first time since his supporters attacked the building on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s election.

Trump was already scheduled to meet with Senate Republicans behind closed doors, and he will now hold a separate session with colleagues in the House. House GOP Conference Chairwoman Rep. Elise Stefanik advised lawmakers early Tuesday of the upcoming meeting with Trump.

It’s a pivotal moment for the indicted former president, weeks before he is to be sentenced after being found guilty in the hush money trial and ahead of the Republican National Convention when he is expected to become the formal GOP nominee for president.

The Trump campaign did not confirm the meeting with House Republicans, but the senior campaign official said the Senate meeting will be focused on policy issues — including tax cuts.

Trump’s return to the GOP campaign offices across from the Capitol, his first since the mob of supporters rioted at the Capitol in 2021, comes as he faces other legal charges, including the four-part federal indictment brought by Justice Department Special Prosecutor Jack Smith in the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results.

Most Republicans have endorsed Trump in the expected rematch against Biden, including Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other leaders who were critical of him in the aftermath of the 2021 attack.

Many of the Republicans in Congress have joined Trump in attacking the U.S. justice system for the cases against him. House Speaker Mike Johnson led lawmakers in rallying to Trump’s defense outside the New York courthouse last month in the hush money trial.

The verdict made Trump the first former American president found guilty of felony crimes when a New York jury convicted him on all charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election with a hush money payment to a porn actor.

Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has reopened after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened on the...

55m ago

Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union
Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have reached a tentative agreement, their union says. Workers were initially set to start job action on June 7, but it was postponed after...

1h ago

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory...

3m ago

Top Stories

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has reopened after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened on the...

55m ago

Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union
Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have reached a tentative agreement, their union says. Workers were initially set to start job action on June 7, but it was postponed after...

1h ago

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

14h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

17h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

17h ago

2:37
Advocates demand answers after photo of school isolation room emerges
Advocates demand answers after photo of school isolation room emerges

CityNews has obtained a photo of a room at a Trenton high school where 16-year-old Landyn Ferris was found unresponsive. As Tina Yazdani reports, it has prompted outrage.

20h ago

2:00
Capital gains changes tabled
Capital gains changes tabled

The federal Liberals have tabled changes to the capital gains inclusion rate. Chrystia Freeland denies breaking the changes out of the budget bill is not political, but says Canadians should see who votes it down.

21h ago

More Videos