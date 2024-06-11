Trump’s company: New Jersey golf club liquor license probe doesn’t apply to ex-president

FILE - Former President Donald Trump greets supporters and sign autographs during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J., Aug. 13, 2023. On Monday, June 10, 2024, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said it is looking into whether the former president’s 34 felony convictions in a New York case might affect his continued ability to hold liquor licenses for this three New Jersey golf courses. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 4:52 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 5:42 pm.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Former president Donald Trump is not the holder of liquor licenses at his three New Jersey golf clubs, his company said Tuesday in response to an inquiry by the New Jersey attorney general’s office into whether his convictions in a New York case might affect those licenses.

The Trump Organization issued a statement Tuesday saying the former president is not an officer or director of any entity that holds a liquor license in New Jersey, or anywhere in the United States.

The state Attorney General’s office said Monday it is looking into whether Trump’s convictions on 34 counts in a trial involving hush money payments to a porn star and falsification of business records to hide it violates a prohibition on anyone convicted of a crime involving “moral turpitude” from holding a liquor license.

“These are some of the most iconic properties in the world, and reports like this do nothing but harm the thousands of hard-working Americans who derive their livelihoods from these spectacular assets,” a company spokeswoman said in an email.

According to state alcoholic beverage control records, Trump’s three golf clubs have liquor licenses issued in the name of corporate entities including Lamington Farm Club LLC; Trump National Golf Course Colts Neck LLC, and TNGC Pine Hill LLC.

The clubs are located in Bedminster, Colts Neck and Pine Hill.

The attorney general’s office declined a request for comment Tuesday on the Trump Organization’s statement or the progress of the office’s inquiry into the liquor licenses.

When Trump was sworn in as the 45th president in January 2017, he turned over management of The Trump Organization to his eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, according to a statement on the company’s website.

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

