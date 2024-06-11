US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 2:11 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 2:12 pm.

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

5. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

6. The War on Warriors by Pete Hegseth, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Random House Audio)

10. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD, and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Leather & Lark by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Eric Nolan (Zando)

2. Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson, narrated by Scott Brick (Little, Brown & Company)

3. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

4. Crossroads by Devney Perry, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Connor Crais (Brilliance Audio)

5. You Like It Darker by Stephen King, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. Mad Love by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Alexis Bledel, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Finn Wittrock, Damon Daunno and Elizabeth Evans (Audible Originals)

8. Funny Story by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

9. The Safe Man by Michael Connelly and Terrill Lee Lankford, performed by Jack Quaid, Titus Welliver and full cast (Audible Originals)

10. The Accidental Dating Experiment by Lauren Blakely, performed by Andi Arndt and Jacob Morgan (Audible Originals)

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has reopened after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened on the...

54m ago

Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union
Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have reached a tentative agreement, their union says. Workers were initially set to start job action on June 7, but it was postponed after...

1h ago

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory...

3m ago

Top Stories

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has reopened after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened on the...

54m ago

Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union
Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have reached a tentative agreement, their union says. Workers were initially set to start job action on June 7, but it was postponed after...

1h ago

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

14h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

17h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

17h ago

2:37
Advocates demand answers after photo of school isolation room emerges
Advocates demand answers after photo of school isolation room emerges

CityNews has obtained a photo of a room at a Trenton high school where 16-year-old Landyn Ferris was found unresponsive. As Tina Yazdani reports, it has prompted outrage.

20h ago

2:00
Capital gains changes tabled
Capital gains changes tabled

The federal Liberals have tabled changes to the capital gains inclusion rate. Chrystia Freeland denies breaking the changes out of the budget bill is not political, but says Canadians should see who votes it down.

21h ago

More Videos