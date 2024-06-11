US lifts weapons ban on a high-profile Ukrainian military unit with a checkered past

FILE - Soldiers of 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard pose for a photo at the 155mm self-propelled gun M109 Paladin at the front line, near Kreminna, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. The U.S. has removed restrictions on the transfer of American weapons and training to a high-profile Ukrainian military unit with a checkered past, the State Department said on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 4:55 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 4:56 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. has removed restrictions on the transfer of American weapons and training to a high-profile Ukrainian military unit with a checkered past, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The move will help the Azov Brigade, among Ukraine’s most effective and popular fighting units, move beyond its reputation as a far-right movement, a perception its commanders have been trying to dispel as Russian propaganda.

The State Department applied the Leahy vetting process to the Azov Brigade, which has been absorbed into Ukraine’s National Guard as the 12th Special Forces Brigade. U.S. laws prohibits providing providing equipment and training to foreign military unit or individuals suspected of committing gross human rights violations. The State Department found “no evidence of Gross Violations of Human Rights (GVHR) committed by the 12th Brigade Azov,” according to a statement.

“This is a new page in our unit’s history,” the Azov Brigade wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Azov is becoming even more powerful, even more professional and even more dangerous for occupiers.”

“Obtaining western weapons and training from the United States will not only increase the combat ability of Azov, but most importantly, contribute to the preservation of the lives and the health of personnel,” the statement said.

Up until the State Department’s decision, a provision in the U.S. appropriations law prohibited the Azov from sending fighters to Western military exercises or access weapons bought with American funds. Lifting the ban will likely bolster the brigade’s fighting capacity at a difficult time during the war against Russia’s invasion. Ukraine suffers from persistent ammunition and personnel shortages.

In the years since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the brigade has tried to recast its public image away from the controversy surrounding its ultranationalist origins to that of an effective and skillful fighting force.

Azov soldiers played a key part in the defense of Mariupol, holding out in a siege and low on ammunition for weeks at the southern port city’s steel mill despite devastating attacks from Russian forces. In Ukraine they are hailed as heroes, remembered for defense of the sprawling plant that became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity in the war against Russia, and people take to the streets for weekly rallies calling for the release of hundreds of Azov POWs who remain in Russian captivity for two years now.

Moscow has repeatedly portrayed the Azov as a Nazi group and accused it of atrocities, but has publicly given no evidence. In 2022, Russia’s top court officially designated Azov a terrorist group.

The brigade grew out of a group called the Azov Battalion, formed in 2014 as one of many volunteer brigades created to fight Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The battalion drew its initial fighters from far-right circles.

While its current members reject accusations of extremism and any ties with far-right movements, the Kremlin has seized on the regiment’s origins to cast Russia’s invasion as a battle against Nazi influence in Ukraine.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

5h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

31m ago

Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1
Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1

The Florida Panthers have held serve in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers go to Edmonton with a 2-0 series lead after beating the Oilers 4-1 on Monday. The high-flying Oilers managed just one total...

6h ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

13h ago

Top Stories

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

5h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

31m ago

Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1
Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1

The Florida Panthers have held serve in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers go to Edmonton with a 2-0 series lead after beating the Oilers 4-1 on Monday. The high-flying Oilers managed just one total...

6h ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

5h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

7h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

8h ago

3:00
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled

Bryan Gyene, who suffers from a severe form of sleep apnea, reached out to Speakers Corner after a machine he uses to help him sleep was recalled two years ago and never replaced. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

6:25
Tracking a stunning rise in killings of women in Ontario
Tracking a stunning rise in killings of women in Ontario

Intimate partner violence is something that can shatter a family unit, leaving a community in mourning, and we're learning now that it is a growing issue in Ontario. Faiza Amin speaks with Cynthia Mulligan on her investigation.

14h ago

More Videos