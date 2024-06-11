Utah governor looks to rebound in primary debate after harsh reception at GOP convention

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news briefing, March 1, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Cox is set to dual on the debate stage, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, with his primary challenger, Phil Lyman. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

By Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 1:09 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 1:12 am.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is set to debate his primary challenger in a face-to-face duel Tuesday on the heals of defeat for the nomination at the state GOP convention, where he was loudly booed by delegates who argued the incumbent is too moderate to continue representing the state.

Despite failing to secure his party’s nod, Cox is considered the overwhelming favorite among Republican voters statewide. The convention often favors farther-right candidates and expectedly endorsed challenger Phil Lyman, a former county commissioner turned state legislator.

Cox already had qualified for the June 25 primary before the April convention by gathering signatures. He is now looking to deliver his message to voters uninterrupted after going off-script to address his harsh reception from Republican delegates.

The Republican primary winner will face Democratic nominee Brian King, a state representative, in November. That GOP candidate is heavily favored to win in a deeply red state that hasn’t had a Democrat in the governor’s office since 1985.

Tuesday marks the midpoint of a marathon week of Republican primary debates in the Beehive State. Candidates for the state’s open attorney general position are also to meet in debate earlier in the day.

Challengers for two of Utah’s four congressional seats faced off Monday, followed by the four Republicans battling for the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney. A crowded pool of candidates vying for the state’s only open U.S. House seat will debate on Wednesday.

Cox’s brand of socially conscious conservatism has led to occasional sparring matches with Republican legislative leaders since he took office in 2021 and has sometimes placed him at odds with the national party as it has shifted further right. As chairman of the National Governors Association, he has urged state and federal leaders to work across party lines to find common ground. He also has criticized former President Donald Trump and expressed his wish earlier this year for a different Republican nominee.

In non-election years, Cox vetoed several hardline conservative bills, including a transgender athlete ban that he said targeted a very small number of vulnerable kids who were already at high suicide risk. The Legislature swiftly overrode that veto.

Utah’s LGBTQ+ community has since criticized Cox for what some see as a drop-off in support now that he’s facing reelection.

This year, Cox approved a policy banning trans people from restrooms that align with their gender identity, and another prohibiting diversity training and inclusion programs on college campuses. He is backing a U.S. Senate candidate who has endorsed Trump’s reelection bid and, for the first time this year, he did not declare June as Pride Month, opting instead for what he called a “Month of Bridge Building.”

Lyman and other critics have accused Cox of supporting certain groups and causes only when it’s politically convenient. The governor has defended his record, insisting he’s tackled tough decisions with compassion for all. He has used the office to advocate for expanding mental health resources and has taken on social media giants that he argues harm the state’s youth.

His challenger is best known for organizing an illegal ATV ride in protest of a federal land decision. The 2014 protest ride came after federal officials closed a southeast Utah canyon to motorized vehicles to protect Native American cliff dwellings, artifacts and burial sites. Lyman argued the closure constituted overreach by the federal government.

A judge in 2015 sentenced him to 10 days in jail and three years of probation after a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor illegal use of ATVs and conspiracy. Trump later pardoned Lyman in December 2020, wiping the conviction from his record.

Lyman has mentioned his short sentence in many campaign speeches and has pledged to continue fighting against federal overreach if elected.

Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

updated

2h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

2h ago

Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1
Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1

The Florida Panthers have held serve in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers go to Edmonton with a 2-0 series lead after beating the Oilers 4-1 on Monday. The high-flying Oilers managed just one total...

3h ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

10h ago

Top Stories

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

updated

2h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

2h ago

Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1
Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1

The Florida Panthers have held serve in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers go to Edmonton with a 2-0 series lead after beating the Oilers 4-1 on Monday. The high-flying Oilers managed just one total...

3h ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

2h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

4h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

5h ago

3:00
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled

Bryan Gyene, who suffers from a severe form of sleep apnea, reached out to Speakers Corner after a machine he uses to help him sleep was recalled two years ago and never replaced. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

6:25
Tracking a stunning rise in killings of women in Ontario
Tracking a stunning rise in killings of women in Ontario

Intimate partner violence is something that can shatter a family unit, leaving a community in mourning, and we're learning now that it is a growing issue in Ontario. Faiza Amin speaks with Cynthia Mulligan on her investigation.

11h ago

More Videos