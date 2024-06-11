Vancouver police arrest five, seize drugs, in Quebec gang investigation

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2024 1:40 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 1:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — Vancouver police have arrested five men, and recovered more than 24 kilograms of illicit drugs, after a lengthy investigation into a gang originally from Quebec.

A statement from the department says members of the gang known as Zone 43 established operations in Vancouver and were the focus of a 14-month investigation by its organized crime section.

The statement says investigators served five search warrants in May — three in Vancouver and two in Burnaby.

It says police recovered a large amount of drugs, including seven kilograms of fentanyl, 11 kilograms of cocaine and two kilograms of methamphetamine.

Investigators also seized two handguns and more than $150,000 in cash.

Police say the five men who were arrested, and others identified in the investigation, will face “numerous drug and criminal charges” when the investigation is complete.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024

The Canadian Press

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction near QEW in Mississauga; highway reopens

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has reopened after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened on the...

55m ago

Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union
Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have reached a tentative agreement, their union says. Workers were initially set to start job action on June 7, but it was postponed after...

1h ago

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory...

3m ago

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

14h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

17h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

17h ago

2:37
Advocates demand answers after photo of school isolation room emerges
Advocates demand answers after photo of school isolation room emerges

CityNews has obtained a photo of a room at a Trenton high school where 16-year-old Landyn Ferris was found unresponsive. As Tina Yazdani reports, it has prompted outrage.

20h ago

2:00
Capital gains changes tabled
Capital gains changes tabled

The federal Liberals have tabled changes to the capital gains inclusion rate. Chrystia Freeland denies breaking the changes out of the budget bill is not political, but says Canadians should see who votes it down.

21h ago

