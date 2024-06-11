Why AP called Rep. Nancy Mace the winner in the South Carolina U.S. House Republican primary

FILE - Rep. Nancy Mace, walks to join other members of the House Oversight Committee, Dec. 13, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. Three Republican incumbent U.S. House members in South Carolina are facing primary challengers in 2024, including Mace, who is seeking a third term with the backing of Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By Robert Yoon, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 9:51 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 9:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace’s Republican primary victory in South Carolina on Tuesday was powered by a strong performance in vote-rich Charleston County, as well as in two key counties she lost in her 2022 primary bid, according to an Associated Press analysis of initial vote results.

Mace’s reelection battle has drawn attention from national Republican leaders in part for her role in ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House in 2023.

Here’s a look at how the AP determined Mace would avoid a runoff and win her party’s nomination for another term in Congress:

U.S. House, South Carolina’s 1st District (R)

CANDIDATES: Mace, Catherine Templeton, William Young

WINNER: Mace

CALLED AT: 8:40 p.m. ET

POLL CLOSING TIME: 7 p.m. ET

ABOUT THE RACE: Mace is running for a third term in this district based in the state’s Lowcountry along the Atlantic coastline near Charleston. In 2023, she was one of eight U.S. House Republicans to break with the party in the vote to remove McCarthy. Since then, the former speaker has thrown the weight of his political operation and fundraising prowess against the defectors and has backed their primary challengers, including Templeton, who previously served as director of the state’s labor agency under then-Gov. Nikki Haley. Templeton’s supporters included former Speaker Newt Gingrich and U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson of the nearby 2nd Congressional District. Mace had the backing of former President Donald Trump and current Speaker Mike Johnson.

WHY AP CALLED THE RACE: Mace took an early lead after polls closed among votes cast before election day, which typically are the first votes to be counted. In particular, she had a sizable lead in her home county of Berkeley, as well as in Dorchester and Jasper counties, all of which she lost in her 2022 primary, and in Charleston County, which was her best-performing area two years ago.

As the vote counting continued, Mace maintained her leads in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester, while Templeton took the lead in Jasper, which is the smallest jurisdiction in the district, contributing fewer than 900 votes in the 2022 primary. Mace’s share of the vote in Berkeley and Dorchester outperformed her 2022 primary vote share in those counties by more than 10 percentage points.

The last county to report results was Beaufort. The initial results there had Mace ahead of Templeton but with less than 50% of the vote, slightly behind the pace of her 2022 primary performance.

At the time the AP declared her the winner, Mace’s share of the districtwide vote was at about 58% with just under a third of the estimated vote counted, putting her beyond the risk of dipping below the 50% mark and forcing a runoff. By comparison, she won her 2022 primary with 53% of the vote. Mace was ahead of Templeton among both pre-election day advance votes as well as among votes cast on election day. She had a bigger lead among votes cast on election day, which would only help maintain or build her lead as more election day votes are tabulated.

Templeton was at about 31% of the vote at the time the AP called the race. With Young siphoning off about 14% percent of the vote, Templeton would have needed to beat Mace among votes yet to be tallied by about 15 percentage points, an unrealistic goal given her vote share.

Robert Yoon, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash
All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash

All lanes on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) have reopened hours after they were shut down while police investigated a fatal crash involving three dump trucks. One person, a 50-year-old,...

45m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

6h ago

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport

Hockey remains a beloved pastime, a source of pride and joy and something that has knitted Canada together for more than 150 years. Youth hockey participation, however, has decreased by nearly a quarter...

36m ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Weston Collegiate Institute in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection...

2h ago

Top Stories

All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash
All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash

All lanes on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) have reopened hours after they were shut down while police investigated a fatal crash involving three dump trucks. One person, a 50-year-old,...

45m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

6h ago

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport

Hockey remains a beloved pastime, a source of pride and joy and something that has knitted Canada together for more than 150 years. Youth hockey participation, however, has decreased by nearly a quarter...

36m ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Weston Collegiate Institute in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:28
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters

Grim numbers are painting a harsh reality of what's being called an epidemic in Canada. The rise in violence against women has been well documented by service providers who now report the need is so great that some people are being turned away.

7h ago

2:12
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible

A judge has ruled that the man who set a woman on fire at Kipling Station in 2022, can not be held criminally responsible. Tina Yazdani on how the judge came to their decision.

8h ago

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

22h ago

2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 

23h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.
More Videos