World Bank boosts forecast: Strength of US economy will support global growth of 2.6% this year

FILE - Workers walk among shipping containers in a loading area at a BNSF intermodal terminal, Jan. 3, 2024, in Edgerton, Kan. The World Bank upgraded the outlook for the global economy in 2024, citing continued resilience and strength in the United States. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

By Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 9:34 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 9:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Bank upgraded its outlook for the global economy Tuesday, estimating that it will expand 2.6% this year on the strength of sustained growth in the United States.

The bank’s latest outlook marks an increase from the 2.4% growth for 2024 it had predicted in January. And it would match the global economy’s 2.6% expansion in 2023.

But the agency cautioned that global growth remains sluggish by past standards, that the poorest countries are struggling under the weight of heavy debts and high interest rates and that increased trade barriers endanger prosperity worldwide. The brutal wars in Ukraine and Gaza are inflicting further pressures on regional economies.

Stronger-than-expected growth in the United States — the world’s biggest economy — accounted for 80% of the World Bank’s upgraded outlook. The agency now expects the U.S. economy to expand 2.5% in 2024, the same as in 2023 but up sharply from the 1.6% the bank had predicted in January.

“U.S. growth is exceptional,’’ Ayhan Kose, the bank’s deputy chief economist, told The Associated Press ahead of the release of its latest Global Economic Prospects report.

The World Bank, made up of 189 member nations, seeks to reduce poverty and boost living standards by providing grants and low-rate loans to developing economies.

From January through March, the U.S. economy expanded at just a 1.3% annual rate, the slowest pace in nearly two years, and Kose said the World Bank forecast took the first-quarter slowdown into account. The pullback was due largely to factors that economists view as temporary: A surge in imports and a reduction in business inventories. By contrast, the core components of economic growth — consumer spending and business investment — remained solid in the first three months of the year.

The global and especially the U.S. economies have proved unexpectedly resilient in the face of high interest rates engineered by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to curb the high inflation that flared up in 2021.

But even after the World Bank’s upgrade, global growth looks sluggish — a half percentage point below the 2010-2019 average. Inflation has cooled significantly — from 7.2% in 2022 to 4.9% last year to a forecast 3.5% in 2024 — but remains above where central banks want it. That means central bank policymakers may be cautious about reducing rates from today’s high levels.

That approach, though, carries risks of its own, notably the danger that high borrowing rates will cause economic growth to slow too much.

“There are consequences of keeping interest rates elevated for a longer period,” Kose said. “You end up with slower growth. We need to avoid lower-for-longer economic growth around the world.’’

“The world,’’ he warned, “might become stuck in the slow lane.’’

Many countries are already under strain. The World Bank expects emerging market and developing countries to collectively grow 4% this year, down from 4.2% in 2023. In many cases, their populations are outpacing their economies, reducing their annual income growth per person to 3% this year through 2026 — far below the average 3.8% in the decade before the pandemic struck.

China, the world’s second-largest economy after the United States, is struggling with the collapse of its real estate market and with weak consumer confidence. The Chinese economy is expected to decelerate to 4.8% this year from 5.2% in 2023.

Growth in Latin America is forecast to slow from 2.2% last year to 1.8% in 2024. The World Bank expects the economy of sub-Saharan Africa to grow 3.5%, modest but up from 3% last year.

The 20 European countries that share the euro currency, hurt by the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine, are expected to eke out 0.7% growth in 2024, though that would be nearly twice their 0.4% growth in 2023.

The World Bank expects Japan’s economic growth, hobbled by sluggish consumer spending and flagging exports, to slow to 0.7% this year from 1.9% in 2023.

Countries around the world last year imposed a record number of measures to restrict trade, partly a consequence of geopolitical tensions, especially between the United States and China. Measured by volume, world trade barely grew last year — 0.1% — and is forecast to expand by a still-meager 2.5% in 2024.

The World Bank says it worries that faltering trade will hold back global growth.

“We would like to solve those problems,” Kose said, “by talking to each other and finding common ground,” rather than by erecting barriers to trade.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction in Mississauga; highway closed between Dixie and Cawthra
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction in Mississauga; highway closed between Dixie and Cawthra

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has been shut down after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened...

breaking

5m ago

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

10h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

2h ago

How does the war in Gaza end?
How does the war in Gaza end?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, this weekend saw four Israeli hostages rescued at the cost of at least 200 Palestinian lives. While the world debates the calculus of that manoeuvre, it is either way...

The Big Story

3h ago

Top Stories

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction in Mississauga; highway closed between Dixie and Cawthra
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction in Mississauga; highway closed between Dixie and Cawthra

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has been shut down after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened...

breaking

5m ago

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

10h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

2h ago

How does the war in Gaza end?
How does the war in Gaza end?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, this weekend saw four Israeli hostages rescued at the cost of at least 200 Palestinian lives. While the world debates the calculus of that manoeuvre, it is either way...

The Big Story

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

10h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

12h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

12h ago

2:00
Capital gains changes tabled
Capital gains changes tabled

The federal Liberals have tabled changes to the capital gains inclusion rate. Chrystia Freeland denies breaking the changes out of the budget bill is not political, but says Canadians should see who votes it down.

16h ago

3:00
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled

Bryan Gyene, who suffers from a severe form of sleep apnea, reached out to Speakers Corner after a machine he uses to help him sleep was recalled two years ago and never replaced. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

More Videos