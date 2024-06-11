Younger homeowners more likely to be financially stressed: survey

A real estate sign is posted outside a home in Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 4:12 am.

Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.

In a new Leger survey, 68 per cent of respondents between 18 and 34 years of age with a mortgage say they are very or somewhat financially stressed about their mortgages, compared with 62 per cent across all homeowners.

Last week, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate, offering some relief to borrowers after the central bank’s fight against inflation saw its key lending rate rise to a peak of five per cent.

Four out of 10 Canadians surveyed by Leger said they think the Bank of Canada should be cautious as it lowers interest rates, but another third think it’s not going fast enough.

Respondents in households making more than $100,000 a year were more likely to say they support the central bank’s caution.

Though the steep rise in interest rates has brought inflation within reach of the Bank of Canada’s two per cent target, it has put pressure on Canadian households and weighed on the economy.

Among the survey respondents with mortgages, 77 per cent have a fixed rate.

Of those with fixed-rate mortgages, 43 per cent say their mortgage is up for renewal this year or next year.

Two thirds of respondents whose mortgages are up for renewal in the next two years say they plan to go for a fixed-rate mortgage. Younger respondents were more likely to say they will opt for a variable rate.

Leger surveyed 1,528 Canadians between June 7 and June 9. Online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

5h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

32m ago

Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1
Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1

The Florida Panthers have held serve in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers go to Edmonton with a 2-0 series lead after beating the Oilers 4-1 on Monday. The high-flying Oilers managed just one total...

6h ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

13h ago

Top Stories

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

5h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

32m ago

Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1
Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to Florida Panthers 4-1

The Florida Panthers have held serve in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers go to Edmonton with a 2-0 series lead after beating the Oilers 4-1 on Monday. The high-flying Oilers managed just one total...

6h ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

5h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

7h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

8h ago

3:00
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled

Bryan Gyene, who suffers from a severe form of sleep apnea, reached out to Speakers Corner after a machine he uses to help him sleep was recalled two years ago and never replaced. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

6:25
Tracking a stunning rise in killings of women in Ontario
Tracking a stunning rise in killings of women in Ontario

Intimate partner violence is something that can shatter a family unit, leaving a community in mourning, and we're learning now that it is a growing issue in Ontario. Faiza Amin speaks with Cynthia Mulligan on her investigation.

14h ago

More Videos