A Russian woman is questioned in Denmark over allegations of helping a foreign intelligence agency

Posted June 12, 2024 6:49 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Russian woman has been detained and questioned in Denmark for allegedly helping a foreign intelligence agency to operate in the country, the Scandinavian nation’s security service said Wednesday.

The woman, who has not been named, faces preliminary charges of enabling a foreign intelligence service to operate in Denmark — including aiding it in propaganda activities, the Danish domestic security service, known by its acronym PET, told The Associated Press.

In Denmark, preliminary charges are one step short of formal ones but allow authorities to detain suspects during an investigation.

“The case is related to a story in several European media about a Russian state fund and is not related to the just concluded European Parliament elections,” PET said in a statement.

It declined to say whether the woman, who was detained Tuesday in southern Denmark, had been released after questioning.

Danish broadcaster DR said the woman, a Russian citizen, was “a central figure in the Russian community in Denmark,” who had received money from a Moscow-based state fund, the Russian Foundation. DR said she offered legal aid to other Russians in the Scandinavian country.

Calling for the woman’s immediate release, the Russian ambassador in Copenhagen, Vladimir Barbin condemned her detention as a “brazen and shameless provocation by the Danish security services aimed at intimidating our compatriots, discrediting their non-profit groups for keeping in touch with the Motherland.”

Barbin insisted that her detention was linked to “false materials” published in the Danish media about the Russian Foundation, in a statement released by the Russian foreign ministry. He said the organization offered support and protection to Russians living abroad, and that it was only helping them in Denmark to “understand Danish law.”

In May, Finn Borch Andersen, head of PET, said that Russian intelligence services increase their activities to “continuously obtain information in the West.”

“It is also PET’s assessment that Russia shows a higher willingness to use so-called hybrid measures against and in Europe to create fear and uncertainty, and to weaken popular support in Europe for continued support for Ukraine,” Borch Andersen said in a statement.

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

39m ago

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport

Hockey remains a beloved pastime, a source of pride and joy and something that has knitted Canada together for more than 150 years. Youth hockey participation, however, has decreased by nearly a quarter...

9h ago

Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Dozens of parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members held vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. The prayer vigil was also a time for the community...

1h ago

Trudeau heads to Italy as shadows of war in Ukraine, Gaza loom over G7 summit
Trudeau heads to Italy as shadows of war in Ukraine, Gaza loom over G7 summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to Italy on Wednesday to attend the annual G7 leaders' summit, which is taking place as two major geopolitical conflicts weigh on the international community. The...

2h ago

2:32
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus

A judge has ruled Tenzin Norbu was experiencing active psychosis and not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus. As Tina Yazdani reports, he will be detained in a hospital setting.

13h ago

6:28
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters

Grim numbers are painting a harsh reality of what's being called an epidemic in Canada. The rise in violence against women has been well documented by service providers who now report the need is so great that some people are being turned away.

17h ago

2:12
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible

A judge has ruled that the man who set a woman on fire at Kipling Station in 2022, can not be held criminally responsible. Tina Yazdani on how the judge came to their decision.

17h ago

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga
2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 
