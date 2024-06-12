ADW Capital Management calls for strategic review at GFL Environmental

The logo for GFL Environmental Inc. is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2024 12:31 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 12:42 pm.

TORONTO — ADW Capital Management LLC has sent a letter to the board and management of GFL Environmental Inc. calling on the company to undertake a strategic review process.

The U.S. investment manager says the waste management company should look to sell its environmental solutions division.

In its letter to GFL’s board and management, ADW Capital says a sale of the environmental services business would create a solid-waste “pureplay” company and open a path to a U.S. domicile and listing.

It says that while it would be in favour of an outright sale of the entire company, it recognizes the scope and scale of such a transaction.

ADW Capital says it has been a GFL shareholder since shortly after its initial public offering.

It owns 1,650,000 shares of GFL, representing less than a one per cent stake in the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GFL)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

0m ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

8m ago

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

1h ago

Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts
Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts

The union representing Enbridge Gas workers says the company is planning to eliminate emergency response shifts and reduce compliance testing, which poses a risk to public safety. In a letter to Stephen...

32m ago

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

0m ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

8m ago

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

1h ago

Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts
Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts

The union representing Enbridge Gas workers says the company is planning to eliminate emergency response shifts and reduce compliance testing, which poses a risk to public safety. In a letter to Stephen...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

2h ago

2:19
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church

Community members gathered for a prayer vigil to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church to a four-alarm fire last weekend. Michelle Mackey reports on how parishioners plan to move forward.

14h ago

2:29
Has safety improved on the TTC?
Has safety improved on the TTC?

Following a string of violent incidents over the years on the red rocket, has safety improved on the TTC? Afua Baah takes a look at the latest numbers and sees if more can be done to make riders feel safe on transit.

15h ago

2:38
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW

A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge that's under construction over the QEW in Mississauga. Brandon Rowe with the driver error that had many fearing the bridge would collapse.

15h ago

2:32
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus

A judge has ruled Tenzin Norbu was experiencing active psychosis and not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus. As Tina Yazdani reports, he will be detained in a hospital setting.

19h ago

More Videos