Biden campaign and Jill Biden launch outreach to older voters with bingo nights and pickleball games

FILE - First lady Jill Biden departs from federal court, June 7, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. The Biden family has gone to great lengths to support Hunter Biden as he stands trial for lying on a federal gun-purchase form when he said he didn't have a drug problem. Jill Biden, Hunter Biden's mother, has been a regular presence in court, buttressed by a rotating cast of other family members. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 12, 2024 10:15 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 10:27 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is kicking off her husband’s outreach to older voters, an effort that will blend rallies and phone banks with social events like bingo nights and pickleball games.

While President Joe Biden is in Italy attending the Group of Seven summit, the first lady will travel to four swing states to launch the Seniors for Biden-Harris effort. Older adults are more likely than the average American to vote, and they make up larger shares of the population in some key swing states. Biden, who outperformed previous Democrats with the demographic in 2020, is looking to expand on the gains as his campaign seeks to maximize its chances of defeating former President Donald Trump, the Republican presumptive nominee.

Jill Biden’s travels will take her to Green Bay, Wisconsin; Duluth, Minnesota; Reno, Nevada; and Phoenix, the campaign said. While her events will feel like traditional rallies, the campaign also plans to use pickleball events and bingo nights to motivate older voters and keep them activated to help the campaign heading into November.

“Seniors are such a critical part of our coalition, and it is vitally important that we engage them this election cycle because they know President Biden is the only candidate in this race fighting for lower prescription drug and health care costs and to protect and safeguard Medicare and Social Security,” Biden campaign manager Julia Chavez Rodriguez said. “Dr. Biden is both a trusted voice for seniors speaking to the issues that matter most to them and a galvanizing force to activate our supporters ahead of the election.”

Jill Biden had spent much of the last 10 days at a federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware, supporting her son Hunter Biden, who on Tuesday was convicted on federal firearms charges. The swing marks her return to the campaign trail after the trying experience for her family.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Top Stories

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

2h ago

3 injured, 1 arrested after reports of brawl near west-end Toronto school
Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Weston Collegiate Institute in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection...

41m ago

Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted
A 38-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly lured an underaged child to meet with him before sexually assaulting them. Toronto police say on June 11 the man, pretending to be a 17-year-old,...

45m ago

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport
Hockey remains a beloved pastime, a source of pride and joy and something that has knitted Canada together for more than 150 years. Youth hockey participation, however, has decreased by nearly a quarter...

12h ago

