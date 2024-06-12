Calgary mayor says water restrictions to last at least another week for repairs

Calgarians are being urged to keep reducing their water use. Work is done to repair a major water main in Calgary, Friday, June 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2024 12:19 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 1:26 pm.

CALGARY — Calgarians will have to put up with using pasta water on their plants and confronting droopy, unwashed hair in the mirror for at least another week as repair crews deal with a major water line break, says Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

“I know it’s tough to watch your clothes pile up, and I know it’s tough to look in the mirror sometimes and see some sad, droopy hair — but it’s critical,” Gondek said Wednesday.

Calgarians were in their seventh day of water restrictions, made necessary after one of the city’s two main feeder pipes fractured.

A new section of replacement pipe, big enough in diameter for a car to drive through, arrived on the site Tuesday. But that’s just the start of the repair process, Gondek said.

Installing and welding the new pipe into place will take about two days, she said. Flushing and filling the pipe will take another three. Finally, readying the new section of pipe for water flow into the city’s underground reservoirs will take two days.

There is a mandatory ban on outdoor watering, such as lawns and washing windows, and voluntarily measures to reduce water use at home include fewer toilet flushes and doing less laundry and dishes.

Gondek praised Calgarians for their readiness to sacrifice.

She noted people are cooking on barbecues or having sandwiches for supper, watering their plants with used pasta water, scraping plates with spatulas instead of rinsing and showering by bucket and cup.

“All of you are doing an exceptional job,” she said.

She said the city is saving the equivalent of 50 Olympic-sized swimming pools of water every day.

“Yes, we will have more days of cutting water use and, yes, we will have a clean and safe water supply into the future because we are taking these steps.”

The city said Tuesday it had issued 993 violation notices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

0m ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

8m ago

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

1h ago

Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts
Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts

The union representing Enbridge Gas workers says the company is planning to eliminate emergency response shifts and reduce compliance testing, which poses a risk to public safety. In a letter to Stephen...

32m ago

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

0m ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

8m ago

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

1h ago

Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts
Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts

The union representing Enbridge Gas workers says the company is planning to eliminate emergency response shifts and reduce compliance testing, which poses a risk to public safety. In a letter to Stephen...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

2h ago

2:19
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church

Community members gathered for a prayer vigil to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church to a four-alarm fire last weekend. Michelle Mackey reports on how parishioners plan to move forward.

14h ago

2:29
Has safety improved on the TTC?
Has safety improved on the TTC?

Following a string of violent incidents over the years on the red rocket, has safety improved on the TTC? Afua Baah takes a look at the latest numbers and sees if more can be done to make riders feel safe on transit.

15h ago

2:38
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW

A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge that's under construction over the QEW in Mississauga. Brandon Rowe with the driver error that had many fearing the bridge would collapse.

15h ago

2:32
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus

A judge has ruled Tenzin Norbu was experiencing active psychosis and not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus. As Tina Yazdani reports, he will be detained in a hospital setting.

19h ago

More Videos