Dollarama ups stake in Latin American business Dollarcity, plans expansion to Mexico

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2024 7:03 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 7:12 am.

MONTREAL — Dollarama Inc. has increased its stake in Latin American retailer Dollarcity to 60.1 per cent with the acquisition of an additional 10 per cent interest.

The Montreal-based company says it acquired the additional stake in exchange for 6,060,478 Dollarama common shares.

The shares were worth a total of about $761.7 million based on Dollarama’s share price of $125.68 on Tuesday.

Dollarama also has acquired an option to buy an additional 9.89 per cent stake in Dollarcity at any time on or before Dec. 31, 2027.

Dollarama and the Dollarcity founding stockholders also announced that they have agreed on governance terms for the expansion of the business to Mexico.

Dollarama and the Dollarcity founding stockholders will indirectly have an 80.05 per cent and 19.95 per cent interest, respectively, in the Mexican portion of the business. Dollarcity intends to pilot its first store in Mexico in 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

37m ago

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport

Hockey remains a beloved pastime, a source of pride and joy and something that has knitted Canada together for more than 150 years. Youth hockey participation, however, has decreased by nearly a quarter...

9h ago

Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Dozens of parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members held vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. The prayer vigil was also a time for the community...

1h ago

Trudeau heads to Italy as shadows of war in Ukraine, Gaza loom over G7 summit
Trudeau heads to Italy as shadows of war in Ukraine, Gaza loom over G7 summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to Italy on Wednesday to attend the annual G7 leaders' summit, which is taking place as two major geopolitical conflicts weigh on the international community. The...

2h ago

