Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts

The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary
The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By John Marchesan

Posted June 12, 2024 1:01 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 1:11 pm.

The union representing Enbridge Gas workers says the company is planning to eliminate emergency response shifts and reduce compliance testing, which poses a risk to public safety.

In a letter to Stephen Lecce, the newly installed Minister of Energy and Electrification, Unifor says the company plans to eliminate essential evening, night, and weekend shifts responsible for emergency response to gas leaks and reduce compliance testing due to a lack of workers. The union says this will jeopardize the lives of customers and increase the risk of explosions, putting additional strain on emergency resources.

“Gas leaks and emergencies do not happen exclusively in the daytime, and a timely response from trained gas workers is crucial at all hours,” Unifor says in its letter to the Minister. “The expected resulting slower response from qualified gas workers will put strain on the fire services who have to secure affected areas for much longer periods of time.”

The union says the evening shift is staffed by four workers and is almost entirely an emergency response shift while the overnight shift is only staffed by two positions to respond to critical gas leaks or broken infrastructure.

In addition, the union says the reduction of compliance work will increase the risk of undetected faults and methane leaks.

Unifor points to recent job cuts as the reason for the service cutbacks.

“If the company does not have enough workers to fulfil critical emergency roles, it is because it has laid off too many workers in pursuit of returns for shareholders,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

In January, the Calgary-based pipeline giant announced plans to cut 650 positions due to what it called “increasingly challenging business conditions.” The cuts came several months after the company announced it had purchased three U.S.-based utility companies in a US$14 billion cash-and-debt deal.

CityNews reached out to Enbridge Gas but has yet to receive a response.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 3, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 3, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April have not spoken with investigators. The Special Investigations Unit says...

2m ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

5m ago

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

1h ago

Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted
Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly lured an underaged child to meet with him before sexually assaulting them. Toronto police say on June 11 the man, pretending to be a 17-year-old,...

3h ago

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 3, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 3, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April have not spoken with investigators. The Special Investigations Unit says...

2m ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

5m ago

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

1h ago

Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted
Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly lured an underaged child to meet with him before sexually assaulting them. Toronto police say on June 11 the man, pretending to be a 17-year-old,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

2h ago

2:19
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church

Community members gathered for a prayer vigil to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church to a four-alarm fire last weekend. Michelle Mackey reports on how parishioners plan to move forward.

14h ago

2:29
Has safety improved on the TTC?
Has safety improved on the TTC?

Following a string of violent incidents over the years on the red rocket, has safety improved on the TTC? Afua Baah takes a look at the latest numbers and sees if more can be done to make riders feel safe on transit.

15h ago

2:38
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW

A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge that's under construction over the QEW in Mississauga. Brandon Rowe with the driver error that had many fearing the bridge would collapse.

15h ago

2:32
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus

A judge has ruled Tenzin Norbu was experiencing active psychosis and not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus. As Tina Yazdani reports, he will be detained in a hospital setting.

19h ago

More Videos