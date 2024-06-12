Ex-officer in Mississippi gets 1 year in prison for forcing man to lick urine off jail floor

FILE - Former City of Pearl, Miss., police Officer Michael Christian Green walks out of the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., March 14, 2024, after pleading guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge after authorities said he forced a man he had arrested to lick urine off the floor of a jail cell. Green was sentenced Wednesday, June 12, to one year in federal prison, the maximum penalty for the charge. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

By Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press

Posted June 12, 2024 5:59 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 6:13 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi police officer was sentenced Wednesday to a year in federal prison for forcing a man he had arrested to lick urine off the floor of a jail cell.

Michael Christian Green received the maximum prison time on the misdemeanor charge of acting under the color of law to deprive a person of their civil rights. Green, 26, pleaded guilty March 14 and is scheduled to go to prison July 26.

Green lost his job as a Pearl Police Department patrol officer in late December, four days after security cameras showed the violent encounter in Pearl, a suburb of the capital city of Jackson.

Although court documents did not mention race, Green is white and a Pearl city spokesperson said the man he arrested is Latino. A charging document said Green arrested the man Dec. 23 after a disturbance at a store.

Police department security footage showed that once the man was in a holding cell, he knocked on the door and tried to tell Green that he needed to urinate, according to the court document. After waiting for some time, the man went to the back of the cell and urinated in a corner, the document said.

The man who was arrested is identified in the court document only by his initials, B.E. The security camera footage showed Green threatening to beat B.E. with a phone.

Green took the man back into the cell and told him to get on the ground and “suck it up,” then used his phone to take videos of B.E. while the man got on the ground and licked his own urine, the document said. After the man gagged multiple times, Green told him, “don’t spit it out,” according to the document.

The city of Pearl said in a statement that officials learned about the “disturbing event” during Christmas weekend and opened an investigation, using an independent attorney. Mayor Jake Windham said Green resigned Dec. 27.

Windham said Green had worked for the Pearl Police Department for about six months after having worked at other law enforcement agencies in the Jackson area.

It’s rare for law enforcement officers in Mississippi to be charged with brutality, although authorities typically investigate several cases each year of shootings by police.

Pearl is in Rankin County, where six white former law enforcement officers — including some who called themselves the “Goon Squad” — were sentenced on federal and state charges this year after pleading guilty in a January 2023 racist assault on two Black men.

Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

4h ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

4h ago

Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair
Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair

Foreign actors are trying to interfere with the Canadian media, and journalists and their bosses need to be aware of it, the chairman of Parliament's nonpartisan national security committee warned on Wednesday. All...

12m ago

Veteran Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault
Veteran Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault

A veteran Toronto police officer has been charged with sexual assault. It's alleged Constable Andrew Corkill met the victim in 2010 during the course of his duties as a police officer and between 2010...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

4h ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

4h ago

Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair
Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair

Foreign actors are trying to interfere with the Canadian media, and journalists and their bosses need to be aware of it, the chairman of Parliament's nonpartisan national security committee warned on Wednesday. All...

12m ago

Veteran Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault
Veteran Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault

A veteran Toronto police officer has been charged with sexual assault. It's alleged Constable Andrew Corkill met the victim in 2010 during the course of his duties as a police officer and between 2010...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

6h ago

2:19
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church

Community members gathered for a prayer vigil to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church to a four-alarm fire last weekend. Michelle Mackey reports on how parishioners plan to move forward.

19h ago

2:29
Has safety improved on the TTC?
Has safety improved on the TTC?

Following a string of violent incidents over the years on the red rocket, has safety improved on the TTC? Afua Baah takes a look at the latest numbers and sees if more can be done to make riders feel safe on transit.

19h ago

2:38
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW

A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge that's under construction over the QEW in Mississauga. Brandon Rowe with the driver error that had many fearing the bridge would collapse.

19h ago

2:32
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus

A judge has ruled Tenzin Norbu was experiencing active psychosis and not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus. As Tina Yazdani reports, he will be detained in a hospital setting.

23h ago

More Videos