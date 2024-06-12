Germany’s government proposes a new law to fast-track young men to join its depleted armed forces

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius addresses the media during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Germany’s defense minister is lobbying for legislation that would help refill the depleted ranks of the armed forces to bolster the country's defense capabilities. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

By Kirsten Grieshaber, The Associated Press

Posted June 12, 2024 11:00 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 11:13 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister announced on Wednesday plans for new legislation that would help refill the depleted ranks of the armed forces to bolster the country’s defense capabilities.

Boris Pistorius said the proposed bill would allow the government to send letters to all young men who turn 18 — about 400,000 every year — asking about their willingness and ability to serve in the military.

Under the law, those who receive the letter would have to fill out the questions. The army would then invite those interested in serving for a medical checkup and choose the most qualified to serve in the military for a period of 6-23 months.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Pistorius explained that the threat levels have changed from what they were a few years ago.

“Russia has now been waging a war against Ukraine for two and a half years — it is not only calling the rules-based international order into question, it is destroying it,” he said. “This is a new threat situation.”

The campaign is part of efforts to boost active forces numbers to 203,000 from the current just under 181,000 figure. Germany had over 500,000 troops during the Cold War.

If the bill passes, the new military service would still be voluntary and a far cry from compulsory conscription for young men, which was suspended in Germany in 2011, after 55 years. Since then, there has been no mandatory military and civilian service in the country.

Germany’s conscription act still stipulates that compulsory military service for men can be revived if the parliament declares a state of emergency for defense.

Women who turn 18 would also receive the letters, Pistorius said, but would not be obliged to answer, since Germany’s constitution does not foresee mandatory service for them.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, leading to one of most brutal wars in Europe since World War II, calls have steadily grown in Germany to reintroduce some kind of military service to be better prepared for possible future wars.

Only days after Russia attacked Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to increase Germany’s defense spending to a NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product and set up the 100 billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund. He said that the invasion marked a “turning point.”

Pistorius himself has repeatedly said that Germany must become “fit for war” in order to be able to act as a credible deterrent together with its NATO allies.

If the proposal becomes law, Pistorius expects that of the about 400,000 young men who fill out the questionnaire each year, around a quarter would express an interest in serving in the military. Of those, the army is likely to choose 5,000 most qualified men but hopes to increase that number in the long-term.

Germany’s lack of military personnel and equipment is a known problem. In March, the parliament’s commissioner for the armed forces said in her annual report that Germany’s military still has “too little of everything.”

“The Bundeswehr is aging and shrinking,” Eva Hoegl said and acknowledged at the time that “the issue of personnel has very clearly arrived on the political agenda.”

In the face of perceived growing threats by Russia, other European countries are also considering new forms of military service.

In Britain, the governing Conservative Party said in May that all 18-year-olds in the country would have to perform a year of mandatory military or civilian national service if it wins the July 4 national election.

Kirsten Grieshaber, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

25m ago

3 injured, 1 arrested after reports of brawl near west-end Toronto school
3 injured, 1 arrested after reports of brawl near west-end Toronto school

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Weston Collegiate Institute in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection...

1h ago

Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted
Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly lured an underaged child to meet with him before sexually assaulting them. Toronto police say on June 11 the man, pretending to be a 17-year-old,...

2h ago

Every new home built requires $100,000 in infrastructure spending: report
Every new home built requires $100,000 in infrastructure spending: report

As Canada aims to build homes faster, both the public and private sectors will need to boost spending on municipal infrastructure, a new report from the Canadian Urban Institute says. The report, funded...

42m ago

Top Stories

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

25m ago

3 injured, 1 arrested after reports of brawl near west-end Toronto school
3 injured, 1 arrested after reports of brawl near west-end Toronto school

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Weston Collegiate Institute in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection...

1h ago

Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted
Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly lured an underaged child to meet with him before sexually assaulting them. Toronto police say on June 11 the man, pretending to be a 17-year-old,...

2h ago

Every new home built requires $100,000 in infrastructure spending: report
Every new home built requires $100,000 in infrastructure spending: report

As Canada aims to build homes faster, both the public and private sectors will need to boost spending on municipal infrastructure, a new report from the Canadian Urban Institute says. The report, funded...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW

A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge that's under construction over the QEW in Mississauga. Brandon Rowe with the driver error that had many fearing the bridge would collapse.

13h ago

2:32
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus

A judge has ruled Tenzin Norbu was experiencing active psychosis and not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus. As Tina Yazdani reports, he will be detained in a hospital setting.

17h ago

6:28
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters

Grim numbers are painting a harsh reality of what's being called an epidemic in Canada. The rise in violence against women has been well documented by service providers who now report the need is so great that some people are being turned away.

21h ago

2:12
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible

A judge has ruled that the man who set a woman on fire at Kipling Station in 2022, can not be held criminally responsible. Tina Yazdani on how the judge came to their decision.

22h ago

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga
More Videos