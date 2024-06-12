Heat wave in Greece halts visits to Acropolis as drones with thermal cameras monitor temperatures

Tourists stand at the Aeropagous hill in front of the ancient Acropolis, in central Athens on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The ancient site of Acropolis will be closed to the public for five hours due to a heat wave that pushed temperatures to 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) in the capital and even higher in parts of central Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 12, 2024 5:30 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 5:42 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Athens announced the closure of the Acropolis for five hours due to heat wave temperatures that also prompted many schools to close.

The ancient site in the Greek capital — which drew nearly 4 million visitors last year — was closed from midday till 5 p.m. as the temperature was set to reach 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit).

Elementary schools and preschool classes were also canceled in parts of southern and central Greece where the temperatures were highest.

City authorities announced that garbage collection would also be halted for several hours Wednesday and that seven air-conditioned spaces would be opened to the public. Drones with thermal cameras were being used in Athens to coordinate the public health response, officials said.

Cooler weather is expected late Friday.

The Associated Press

