Kari Lake loses Arizona appeals court challenge of 2022 loss in governor race

FILE - Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks to supporters at her election night party, Aug. 2, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Lake lost an Arizona appeals court challenge arguing that thousands of Phoenix-area mail ballot signatures were not properly verified when she lost the 2022 governor election to Democrat Katie Hobbs. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 12, 2024 6:27 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 7:26 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake has lost an Arizona appeals court challenge arguing that thousands of Phoenix-area mail ballot signatures were not properly verified when she lost the 2022 governor election to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

The state Court of Appeals upheld on Tuesday a judge’s finding last year that Lake failed to prove inconsistencies in signatures were neglected by election verification staffers in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of voters in the state.

Lake’s attorney, Bryan James Blehm, did not respond Wednesday to telephone and email messages about the appeals court decision and whether Lake would appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Blehm also did not respond to requests for comment about sanctions imposed on him last Friday by the State Bar of Arizona for “unequivocally false” representations to the state Supreme Court while handling Lake election challenges. His 60-day suspension takes effect July 7.

Lake is a former television news anchor now running for U.S. Senate. She is considered the GOP frontrunner ahead of the July 30 party primary to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego in November for the seat currently held by independent Kyrsten Sinema, who is not seeking a second term.

Lake has been among the most vocal of GOP candidates promoting former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Lake has lost several court challenges after refusing to acknowledge she lost the 2022 governor election to Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes.

Presiding Appeals Court Judge Sean Brearcliffe noted in Tuesday’s ruling that Lake argued more than 8,000 ballots were “maliciously misconfigured to cause a tabulator rejection” and were not counted.

Even if all 8,000 of the allegedly uncounted votes had been for Lake, Brearcliffe wrote, it would not have overcome the 17,000-vote differential between Lake and Hobbs.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Lake is running for U.S. Senate, not that she ran unsuccessfully last year.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

6h ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

6h ago

Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning technicality
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning technicality

Tensions are brewing between a local corner store and the city. The reason: a cup of coffee. Yana Miriev has owned Finch store on Dewson Street near Ossington Avenue since 2022. The store initially...

1h ago

Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair
Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair

Foreign actors are trying to interfere with the Canadian media, and journalists and their bosses need to be aware of it, the chairman of Parliament's nonpartisan national security committee warned on Wednesday. All...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

6h ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

6h ago

Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning technicality
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning technicality

Tensions are brewing between a local corner store and the city. The reason: a cup of coffee. Yana Miriev has owned Finch store on Dewson Street near Ossington Avenue since 2022. The store initially...

1h ago

Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair
Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair

Foreign actors are trying to interfere with the Canadian media, and journalists and their bosses need to be aware of it, the chairman of Parliament's nonpartisan national security committee warned on Wednesday. All...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

8h ago

2:19
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church

Community members gathered for a prayer vigil to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church to a four-alarm fire last weekend. Michelle Mackey reports on how parishioners plan to move forward.

20h ago

2:29
Has safety improved on the TTC?
Has safety improved on the TTC?

Following a string of violent incidents over the years on the red rocket, has safety improved on the TTC? Afua Baah takes a look at the latest numbers and sees if more can be done to make riders feel safe on transit.

21h ago

2:24
Heat and humidity returning later this week
Heat and humidity returning later this week

The heat and humidity is expected to increase later this week with showers expected Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
2:38
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW

A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge that's under construction over the QEW in Mississauga. Brandon Rowe with the driver error that had many fearing the bridge would collapse.

21h ago

More Videos