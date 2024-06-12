Kentucky man convicted of training with Islamic State group in Syria

By The Associated Press

Posted June 12, 2024 5:12 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 5:27 pm.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been convicted in federal court of leaving the U.S. to train and fight with the Islamic State group in Syria a decade ago.

A jury in Bowling Green convicted Mirsad Hariz Adem Ramic, 34, of multiple counts of supporting and receiving military-type training from the Islamic State group, which the U.S. has designated as a foreign terrorist organization. The jury returned the verdict on Tuesday, according to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ramic left the U.S. and traveled to Turkey with two other men in 2014, then traveled to the Turkey-Syrian border, and crossed into Syria to join the Islamic State group, according to the Justice Department. Ramic, a dual U.S.-Bosnian citizen, attended a training camp, joined a fighting unit made up of Bosnian foreign fighters and then participated in an Islamic State group offensive in Kobane, Syria, according to the Justice Department.

During the trial, jurors saw a photo of Ramic that was posted on social media of him wearing camouflage and standing in front of a gun truck with an IS flag. After joining in 2014, Ramic discussed jihad, martyrdom and fighting for the Islamic State group, according to the Justice Department.

Ramic was incarcerated and then deported from Turkey and has been in U.S. custody since 2021.

He is facing a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison. His sentencing is set for Sept. 5.

The Associated Press

