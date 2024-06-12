Malawi announces state funeral and 21 days of mourning for vice president killed in a plane crash

Wife of Vice President Saulos Chilima, Mary Chilima, centre, is comforted by Malawi First Lady Monica Chakwera, left, at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, Malawi, Tuesday, June 11, 2024 as they await the body of the vice president and nine others killed in a plane crash. The wreckage of the military plane carrying Vice President Chilima was located in a mountainous area in the north of the country after a search that lasted more than a day. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

By Gregory Gondwe, The Associated Press

Posted June 12, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 6:56 am.

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — The Malawi government said Wednesday that Vice President Saulos Chilima will be honored with a state funeral after he died in a plane crash along with eight other people.

President Lazarus Chakwera had already announced 21 days of national mourning on Tuesday, when the wreckage of the small military plane carrying Chilima and a former first lady was discovered in a mountainous area in the country’s north. Flags will fly at half-staff across the southern African nation during the period of mourning.

Chakwera has appointed a ministerial committee to oversee preparations for Chilima’s state funeral, the government said in a statement. No date was announced.

Chakwera previously said that there were 10 people on the plane but the government now says that a total of nine were on board when it crashed.

Everyone was killed on impact when the twin propellor aircraft went down in a hilly, forested area in bad weather, the president said. The victims included former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri, the ex-wife of former Malawian President Bakili Muluzi. Six passengers and three military crew members were killed.

The plane was carrying Chilima and members of his staff on a short flight from the capital, Lilongwe, to the northern city of Mzuzu to attend a funeral of a former government minister when it went missing Monday morning. The president said that air traffic controllers had told the plane not to land in Mzuzu because of bad weather and poor visibility and to return to Lilongwe. Air traffic controllers then lost contact with the plane and it disappeared from radar.

Hundreds of soldiers, police officers and forest rangers searched for more than 24 hours before the wreckage was discovered in a forest plantation south of Mzuzu.

The remains of the victims were brought back to Lilongwe on a Zambian Air Force helicopter on Tuesday night, when officials and mourners including Chakwera and Chilima’s wife, Mary, gathered at an airport. The bodies of Chilima and the others were transported from the airport in ambulances as soldiers lined the tarmac and saluted.

Top Stories

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

40m ago

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport

Hockey remains a beloved pastime, a source of pride and joy and something that has knitted Canada together for more than 150 years. Youth hockey participation, however, has decreased by nearly a quarter...

9h ago

Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Dozens of parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members held vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. The prayer vigil was also a time for the community...

1h ago

Trudeau heads to Italy as shadows of war in Ukraine, Gaza loom over G7 summit
Trudeau heads to Italy as shadows of war in Ukraine, Gaza loom over G7 summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to Italy on Wednesday to attend the annual G7 leaders' summit, which is taking place as two major geopolitical conflicts weigh on the international community. The...

2h ago

