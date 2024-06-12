Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,961.55, up 74.21 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $48.54 on 20.0 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 20 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $26.32 on 14.3 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $52.24 on 8.5 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 23 cents, or 7.42 per cent, to $3.33 on 6.7 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $4.62 on 6.4 million shares.

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Down four cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $22.09 on 6.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Finance. Down $6.85, or 5.89 per cent, to $109.49; and Canadian Western Bank. (TSX:CWB). Finance. Up $17.00, or 68.30 per cent, to $41.89. Shares of Canadian Western Bank surged Wednesday on the news National Bank was buying it at a $5-billion valuation. The deal will see Quebec-focused National Bank expand its geographic reach as it takes over Canadian Western’s operations, which are concentrated in Alberta and British Columbia. National Bank, the sixth largest in Canada, said Tuesday evening that its acquisition of Canadian Western will significantly expand its western footprint and create a stronger national competitor.

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL). Retail. Down $5.14, or 4.09 per cent, to $120.54. Dollarama Inc. has upped its stake in Dollarcity to 60.1 per cent and revealed it has big plans for expanding the Latin American chain. Montreal-based Dollarama announced Wednesday that it had snatched up an additional 10 per cent interest in Dollarcity, which it intends to bring to Mexico. The expansion announcement came on the same day that Dollarama reported a profit of $215.8 million or 77 cents per diluted share for its quarter ended April 28, up from a profit of $179.9 million or 63 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press