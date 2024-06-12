NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, aka ‘the logo’, dead at 86

Jerry West is considered to be the inspiration for the NBA logo.
Jerry West is considered to be the inspiration for the NBA logo.

By The Associated Press

Posted June 12, 2024 10:06 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 10:26 am.

Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.

He was 86.

West, nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player, went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and again as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010. He will be enshrined for a third time later this year as a contributor.

West was “the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him,” the Clippers said in announcing his death. West’s wife, Karen, was by his side when he died, the Clippers said.

He was an All-Star in all 14 of his NBA seasons, a 12-time All-NBA selection, part of the 1972 Lakers team that won a championship, an NBA Finals MVP as part of a losing team in 1969 and was selected as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

West was general manager of eight NBA championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping build the “Showtime” dynasty. He also worked in the front offices of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers. Among his many, many highlights as an executive with the Lakers: he drafted Magic Johnson and James Worthy, then brought in Kobe Bryant and eventually Shaquille O’Neal to play alongside Bryant.

Even in the final years of his life, West was considered basketball royalty. He routinely sat courtside at Summer League games in Las Vegas, often watching many games in a day while greeting long lines of players — LeBron James among them — who would approach to shake his hand and pay him respect.

“The game transcends many things,” West said while attending Summer League last year. “The players change, the style of play may change, but the respect that you learn in this game never changes.”

He’s 25th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and while the league has never confirmed that West was in fact the model for its logo — a player dribbling a ball, set against a red-and-blue background — the league has never said otherwise, either.

“While it’s never been officially declared that the logo is Jerry West,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in 2021, “it sure looks a lot like him.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

2h ago

3 injured, 1 arrested after reports of brawl near west-end Toronto school
3 injured, 1 arrested after reports of brawl near west-end Toronto school

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Weston Collegiate Institute in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection...

1m ago

Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted
Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly lured an underaged child to meet with him before sexually assaulting them. Toronto police say on June 11 the man, pretending to be a 17-year-old,...

47m ago

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport

Hockey remains a beloved pastime, a source of pride and joy and something that has knitted Canada together for more than 150 years. Youth hockey participation, however, has decreased by nearly a quarter...

12h ago

Top Stories

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

2h ago

3 injured, 1 arrested after reports of brawl near west-end Toronto school
3 injured, 1 arrested after reports of brawl near west-end Toronto school

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Weston Collegiate Institute in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection...

1m ago

Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted
Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly lured an underaged child to meet with him before sexually assaulting them. Toronto police say on June 11 the man, pretending to be a 17-year-old,...

47m ago

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport

Hockey remains a beloved pastime, a source of pride and joy and something that has knitted Canada together for more than 150 years. Youth hockey participation, however, has decreased by nearly a quarter...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW

A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge that's under construction over the QEW in Mississauga. Brandon Rowe with the driver error that had many fearing the bridge would collapse.

12h ago

2:32
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus

A judge has ruled Tenzin Norbu was experiencing active psychosis and not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus. As Tina Yazdani reports, he will be detained in a hospital setting.

16h ago

6:28
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters

Grim numbers are painting a harsh reality of what's being called an epidemic in Canada. The rise in violence against women has been well documented by service providers who now report the need is so great that some people are being turned away.

20h ago

2:12
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible

A judge has ruled that the man who set a woman on fire at Kipling Station in 2022, can not be held criminally responsible. Tina Yazdani on how the judge came to their decision.

20h ago

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga
More Videos