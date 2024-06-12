NDP bill to criminalize coercive control in intimate partner violence heads to Senate

NDP MP for Victoria Laurel Collins makes her way to the podium to speak about a youth corps during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2024 4:59 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 5:12 pm.

OTTAWA — An NDP private member’s bill that would criminalize a pattern of abuse known as coercive control is heading to the Senate.

The legislation from Victoria MP Laurel Collins passed third reading unanimously in the House of Commons today.

The bill would amend the Criminal Code to criminalize coercive control, which experts say abusers often use to isolate and instil fear into victims of intimate partner violence.

It defines coercive control as behaviour that includes threatening to use violence against a partner or their child or pet, as well as trying to control their finances and movement.

When introducing the bill last fall, Collins shared some of her sister’s story, saying her partner had taken away her bank cards and keys to try and stop her from leaving.

Since then the MP says she’s heard from hundreds of others who have shared their own experience with coercive control or that of someone they love.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

4h ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

4h ago

Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair
Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair

Foreign actors are trying to interfere with the Canadian media, and journalists and their bosses need to be aware of it, the chairman of Parliament's nonpartisan national security committee warned on Wednesday. All...

18m ago

Veteran Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault
Veteran Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault

A veteran Toronto police officer has been charged with sexual assault. It's alleged Constable Andrew Corkill met the victim in 2010 during the course of his duties as a police officer and between 2010...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

4h ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

4h ago

Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair
Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair

Foreign actors are trying to interfere with the Canadian media, and journalists and their bosses need to be aware of it, the chairman of Parliament's nonpartisan national security committee warned on Wednesday. All...

18m ago

Veteran Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault
Veteran Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault

A veteran Toronto police officer has been charged with sexual assault. It's alleged Constable Andrew Corkill met the victim in 2010 during the course of his duties as a police officer and between 2010...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

7h ago

2:19
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church

Community members gathered for a prayer vigil to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church to a four-alarm fire last weekend. Michelle Mackey reports on how parishioners plan to move forward.

19h ago

2:29
Has safety improved on the TTC?
Has safety improved on the TTC?

Following a string of violent incidents over the years on the red rocket, has safety improved on the TTC? Afua Baah takes a look at the latest numbers and sees if more can be done to make riders feel safe on transit.

19h ago

2:38
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW

A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge that's under construction over the QEW in Mississauga. Brandon Rowe with the driver error that had many fearing the bridge would collapse.

19h ago

2:32
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus

A judge has ruled Tenzin Norbu was experiencing active psychosis and not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus. As Tina Yazdani reports, he will be detained in a hospital setting.

23h ago

More Videos