Text of the policy statement the Federal Reserve released Wednesday

By The Associated Press

Posted June 12, 2024 2:36 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 2:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Below is the statement the Federal Reserve released Wednesday after its latest policy meeting ended:

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Job gains have remained strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated. In recent months, there has been modest further progress toward the Committee’s 2 percent inflation objective.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals have moved toward better balance over the past year. The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

In support of its goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. In considering any adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage‑backed securities. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Thomas I. Barkin; Michael S. Barr; Raphael W. Bostic; Michelle W. Bowman; Lisa D. Cook; Mary C. Daly; Philip N. Jefferson; Adriana D. Kugler; Loretta J. Mester; and Christopher J. Waller.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

1h ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

1h ago

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

3h ago

Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts
Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts

The union representing Enbridge Gas workers says the company is planning to eliminate emergency response shifts and reduce compliance testing, which poses a risk to public safety. A claim the company says...

updated

28m ago

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

1h ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

1h ago

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

3h ago

Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts
Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts

The union representing Enbridge Gas workers says the company is planning to eliminate emergency response shifts and reduce compliance testing, which poses a risk to public safety. A claim the company says...

updated

28m ago

Most Watched Today

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

3h ago

2:19
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church

Community members gathered for a prayer vigil to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church to a four-alarm fire last weekend. Michelle Mackey reports on how parishioners plan to move forward.

16h ago

2:29
Has safety improved on the TTC?
Has safety improved on the TTC?

Following a string of violent incidents over the years on the red rocket, has safety improved on the TTC? Afua Baah takes a look at the latest numbers and sees if more can be done to make riders feel safe on transit.

16h ago

2:24
Heat and humidity returning later this week
Heat and humidity returning later this week

The heat and humidity is expected to increase later this week with showers expected Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:38
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW

A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge that's under construction over the QEW in Mississauga. Brandon Rowe with the driver error that had many fearing the bridge would collapse.

16h ago

More Videos