TTC to replace Spadina streetcars with buses for track work starting June 23

Spadina streetcar
The Spadina streetcar is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 12, 2024 4:15 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 4:18 pm.

The TTC will be replacing streetcars with buses on Spadina Avenue starting on Sunday to accommodate critical track renewal and modernization of the overheard power network starting June 23.

The 510 Spadina streetcar service will not operate between Union Station and Queens Quay and buses will operate between Spadina and Queens Quay.

The 509 Harbourfront streetcar will be increased so there is more frequent travel to and from Union Station. The changes are expected to be in place until the end of the year.

The work will include upgrading the overheard electrical system along the Spadina streetcar right-of-way between King St. and Queens Quay and from College St. to Spadina Station.

Track renewal will take place at Spadina station, along with enabling works for a future platform extension.

“We are actively communicating these changes so that everyone is aware of what we are doing and why these streetcar infrastructure upgrades on Spadina Ave. are necessary,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary.

“This week, TTC staff are hosting pop-up sessions at Spadina Station to answer customer questions, and we have consulted with the Chinatown BIA and committed to ensuring that our work does not disrupt the upcoming Chinatown Festival in August.”

The TTC says over 23,000 mailers containing information in both English and Simplified Chinese were distributed to residents and businesses in the Chinatown district.

Mayor Olivia Chow added crews will be working day and night to have the work done by the end of the year. “I know many people rely on the Spadina streetcar and construction can be challenging. This is important work that will ensure a safe and reliable TTC service for many years to come.”

