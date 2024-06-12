Undercover officer says accused at Coutts blockade spoke of killing police

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An undercover officer at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says an accused confided in her that he expected to die in the standoff and planned to slit the throats of police.

The officer testified that Anthony Olienick told her the blockade represented the war he was meant to fight in and he called it his destiny.

The officer, who can’t be identified, is testifying at the trial of Olienick and Chris Carbert.

The two are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The blockade was a vehicle protest against COVID-19 rules and vaccine mandates that tied up traffic at the Canada-United States border crossing for two weeks.

Olienick and Carbert were arrested after Mounties found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in nearby trailers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

