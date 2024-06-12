Veteran Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 12, 2024 4:43 pm.

A veteran Toronto police officer has been charged with sexual assault.

It’s alleged Constable Andrew Corkill met the victim in 2010 during the course of his duties as a police officer and between 2010 and 2011, he maintained an inappropriate personal and sexual relationship with the victim.

During that time, Corkill allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

On June 12, 49-year-old Corkill was charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.

The accused, who is with 53 division, has 22 years of service and has been suspended with pay.

