1 of 2 abducted Louisiana children is found dead in Mississippi after their mother is killed

By The Associated Press

Posted June 13, 2024 7:24 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 7:26 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said.

A Louisiana resident who had dated the woman was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, in connection with the deaths and abduction, investigators said.

“He had the victim’s car along with her alive-and-well 6-year-old child,” said Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office in Louisiana.

The body of the other child, a 4-year-old, was found near the car in a wooded area in Jackson, Travis said.

Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for the children after their mother, Callie Brunett, was found dead in her home in Loranger, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Baton Rouge. She had been reported missing after no one had spoken with her since Tuesday, Travis said. A cause of death was not immediately released.

“This was just an unspeakable crime,” Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims’ family. It was a horrendous tragedy.”

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said officers contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s human trafficking division about the case. He said small animal cages were discovered at the wooded area where the children were found.

“He tried to do away with the children by taking them into this wooded area,” Wade said of the suspect, adding, “This was a horrible, horribly tragic situation that was committed by the actions of a coward.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Environment Canada issues tornado watches for large swath of Ontario
Environment Canada issues tornado watches for large swath of Ontario

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

1h ago

Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke
Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April Officers were...

3h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

6h ago

4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies
4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies

Four 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old man are facing charges in connection to armed robberies at a jewelry store in Toronto and an electronics store in Mississauga. Investigators say the jewelry store...

18m ago

Top Stories

Environment Canada issues tornado watches for large swath of Ontario
Environment Canada issues tornado watches for large swath of Ontario

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

1h ago

Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke
Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April Officers were...

3h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

6h ago

4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies
4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies

Four 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old man are facing charges in connection to armed robberies at a jewelry store in Toronto and an electronics store in Mississauga. Investigators say the jewelry store...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

1h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

6h ago

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

7h ago

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.

20h ago

More Videos