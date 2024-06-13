Atlanta Falcons forfeit fifth-round pick, fined for tampering with Kirk Cousins

FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks during a news conference after an NFL football practice Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. The Atlanta Falcons were stripped of a fifth-round pick in next year's draft on Thursday, June 13, for violating the NFL’s anti-tampering rules prior to signing quarterback Kirk Cousins.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Posted June 13, 2024 11:34 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 11:43 am.

The Atlanta Falcons were stripped of a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft on Thursday for violating the NFL’s anti-tampering rules prior to signing quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner in free agency in March.

The NFL also fined the team $250,000, while general manager Terry Fontenot has been fined $50,000.

The Falcons and Cousins agreed on a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed shortly after the league’s 52-hour legal tampering window opened on March 11. Woerner agreed on a $12 million, three-year deal later that day and Mooney agreed on a $39 million, three-year deal a day later.

The league didn’t penalize the Philadelphia Eagles for having impermissible contact with running back Saquon Barkley, saying its investigation “did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding that the anti-tampering policy was violated.”

It’s normal for teams and players to reach agreements quickly and there were other players who agreed to deals even before Cousins. But Cousins’ comments at his introductory news conference raised questions that led to the NFL’s investigation.

Cousins, who is returning from a torn right Achilles tendon that ended his 2023 season after eight games, indicated he spoke to the team’s medical staff before they were permitted to have contact.

“There’s great people here,” Cousins said. “And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting — calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of PR. I’m thinking, we got good people here. And that’s exciting to be a part of.”

Teams are allowed to talk directly with agents — but not the players — during that two-day negotiation period unless the player represents himself.

“While the policy permits clubs to engage with and negotiate all aspects of an NFL player contract with the certified agent of any prospective unrestricted free agent during the two-day negotiating period, any direct contact between the player and an employee or representative of the club is prohibited,” the league said in a statement. “This includes discussion of travel arrangements or other logistical matters, which the club acknowledges took place with regard to these three players.”

Barkley bolted the New York Giants for division rival Philadelphia, agreeing on a three-year, $37.75 million deal with $26 million guaranteed, a couple hours into the legal tampering period. Comments by Penn State coach James Franklin sparked the league’s investigation.

Franklin, who coached Barkley for three seasons, indicated that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and Barkley had a phone conversation.

“For him now to come back and be able to play within the state in Philadelphia, (Barkley) said that was one of the first things Howie (Roseman) said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him,” Franklin said. “Not only the Philadelphia Eagles but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan bases as well.”

The league says it reviewed phone logs, text messages and other documents related to Philadelphia’s free agency strategy and decision to sign Barkley. The NFL also interviewed several members of the organization, including Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni, along with Barkley and Franklin.

“As with every review, should new evidence be uncovered, the league may reopen the investigation,” the NFL’s statement said.

The league has cracked down on tampering in the past with the Miami Dolphins receiving the most severe penalty in 2022.

The Dolphins forfeited a first-round pick and a third-round selection for tampering with Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross also received a suspension and was fined $1.5 million and executive Bruce Beal was fined $500,000.

In 2016, the Kansas City Chiefs forfeited third and sixth-round picks for tampering with wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. The team was also fined $250,000 while coach Andy Reid was fined $75,000, and then-general manager John Dorsey was fined $25,000.

The New York Jets were fined $100,000 in 2015 for tampering with New England Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis before signing him.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

3h ago

Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions
Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

17m ago

Shake Shack opens at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday
Shake Shack opens at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol has joined the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto with the opening of Canada's first Shake Shack location on Thursday. The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location...

47m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin
Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin

Here is a list of major events, TTC and GO Transit closures, and Toronto road closures for the weekend of June 15 and 16, 2024.

53m ago

Top Stories

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

3h ago

Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions
Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

17m ago

Shake Shack opens at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday
Shake Shack opens at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol has joined the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto with the opening of Canada's first Shake Shack location on Thursday. The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location...

47m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin
Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin

Here is a list of major events, TTC and GO Transit closures, and Toronto road closures for the weekend of June 15 and 16, 2024.

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity

There will be a storm risk as the humidity makes it feel like 32 outside. Thursday Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast

17h ago

3:12
Blue Jays make interesting roster move
Blue Jays make interesting roster move

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn and Cynthia Mulligan discuss the top sports stories of the day including the Blue Jays trading Cavan Biggio.

18h ago

2:37
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city

Corner shop controversy over a cup of joe. Afua Baah has the details on residents rallying behind a local shop that could shut down over a licensing dispute with the city.

18h ago

2:58
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close

One Toronto restaurant that hung on through the pandemic had a TTC expansion project force it to close for good. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, how two business owners turned the challenge into an opportunity.

18h ago

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.
More Videos