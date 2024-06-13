Bulgarian ex-prime minister Borissov offers a coalition. But he doesn’t want his old job back

Bulgarian former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov talks to media after casting his vote at a polling station in Bankya, Sunday, June 9, 2024. Voters in Bulgaria are going to the polls on Sunday in national and European Parliament elections that have been overshadowed by political instability, economic inequality and growing concern over the war in nearby Ukraine. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 13, 2024 7:53 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 7:56 am.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whose center-right GERB party garnered the most votes in Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, invited his political opponents Thursday to hold talks about forming a new government.

Speaking to reporters at his party’s headquarters, Borissov stated that he doesn’t want to be prime minister, but cautioned that there will be a government only if the prime minister is named by his party. Borissov proposed the formation of an expert Cabinet, but insisted that the ministries of foreign affairs and defense should also be taken by GERB.

Borissov said that if these conditions aren’t met and the other parties are thinking of revenge and avoid dialogue, Bulgaria will head to another election in September.

Results from Sunday’s election showed GERB with 24.7% of the vote, edging out the ethnic Turkish Movement for Rights and Freedoms, which surprisingly came in second with 17.1%, ahead of the pro-Western reformist bloc led by the We Continue the Change party with 14.3%. Four other parties also gained seats in the 240-seat chamber, according to official results.

Borissov led three governments between 2009 and early 2021, when his third Cabinet resigned amid major anti-corruption protests.

The reformist We Continue the Change party-led coalition, which was created a couple of years ago with the clear aim of opposing and defeating Borissov’s corruption-tainted government, announced on Thursday that it wouldn’t support a Cabinet with the participation of GERB.

After running neck and neck in last July’s election, the two rival groups sought to break the political stalemate by forming an uneasy governing coalition, but it survived only nine months. In heated campaigning for the latest election, both parties leveled charges of corruption against the other, and analysts saw little chance of the two trying to work together again.

On Thursday, the leader of the reformist group, Kiril Petkov, rejected Borissov’s proposal saying that they will be a “firm opposition.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

7m ago

Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday
Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol will join the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Thursday when Canada's first Shake Shack location opens. The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location is set for...

10m ago

Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy
Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy

SAVELLETRI DI FASANO — A senior government source says Canada is prepared to contribute $5 billion toward a loan to Ukraine that will be based on future revenue from frozen Russian assets. The source,...

1h ago

Hwy. 401 reopens at Leslie following fuel spill
Hwy. 401 reopens at Leslie following fuel spill

A key stretch of the eastbound Highway 401 has reopened after a tractor-trailer hauling chocolate spilled its fuel onto the roadway. In a post on X around 4:40 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said the...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

7m ago

Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday
Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol will join the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Thursday when Canada's first Shake Shack location opens. The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location is set for...

10m ago

Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy
Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy

SAVELLETRI DI FASANO — A senior government source says Canada is prepared to contribute $5 billion toward a loan to Ukraine that will be based on future revenue from frozen Russian assets. The source,...

1h ago

Hwy. 401 reopens at Leslie following fuel spill
Hwy. 401 reopens at Leslie following fuel spill

A key stretch of the eastbound Highway 401 has reopened after a tractor-trailer hauling chocolate spilled its fuel onto the roadway. In a post on X around 4:40 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said the...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity

There will be a storm risk as the humidity makes it feel like 32 outside. Thursday Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast

12h ago

3:12
Blue Jays make interesting roster move
Blue Jays make interesting roster move

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn and Cynthia Mulligan discuss the top sports stories of the day including the Blue Jays trading Cavan Biggio.

13h ago

2:37
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city

Corner shop controversy over a cup of joe. Afua Baah has the details on residents rallying behind a local shop that could shut down over a licensing dispute with the city.

13h ago

2:58
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close

One Toronto restaurant that hung on through the pandemic had a TTC expansion project force it to close for good. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, how two business owners turned the challenge into an opportunity.

13h ago

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

20h ago

More Videos