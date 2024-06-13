Canada sending 2,000 decommissioned CRV7 rocket motors to Ukraine

Royal Canadian Air Force personnel load non-lethal and lethal aid at CFB Trenton, Ontario, bound for Ukraine via Poland, Ontario on Monday, March 7, 2022. The Liberal government says it will start shipping decommissioned CRV7 rockets to Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted June 13, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — The Liberal government says it will start shipping decommissioned CRV7 rocket motors to Ukraine.

National Defence said in a press release Thursday Canada will send an “initial tranche” of around 2,000 rocket motors.

The federal Conservatives have been asking Ottawa to transfer its 83,303 units of the motors and the Ukrainian ambassador has said her country could use decommissioned weapons as it fights Russia’s invasion.

Canada will also donate 29 surplus Nanuk remote weapons systems and more than 130,000 rounds of surplus small-arms ammunition.

Defence Minister Bill Blair made the announcement in Brussels at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contract Group, which includes about 50 allied countries led by the United States.

The government says in the release the rockets have been tested “to ensure their viability.”

Defence Research and Development Canada and Magellan Aerospace and Defence Research are testing “additional samples” of the rocket motors, it said.

“As further testing results are made available, Canada will assess the feasibility of additional CRV7 motor donations.”

A spokesperson said the government is aiming to start shipping the motors in the coming weeks.

Yuliya Kovaliv, Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada, told a Senate committee in late May Ukraine has learned to repair donated weapons.

“We have limited resources, so we are asking the Department of National Defence … if there is anything that is to be decommissioned — even if you think it’s in bad shape for your Canadian soldiers — we are ready to take it,” she said.

“The choices we have are either the people who don’t have anything on the front line can be killed or we can repair this equipment and use it for a really good purpose.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

