Closed patios can reopen, but Montreal faces more questions over F1 weekend problems

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Great Britain, goes through the final chicane on a wet track during the first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix Friday, June 7, 2024 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 13, 2024 3:00 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 3:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says restaurants that were ordered to evict some customers during the Grand Prix weekend will be able to reopen their covered outdoor seating areas, even as more questions mount over the management of the major tourist event.

Plante said today that the decision by fire prevention employees to order restaurants to suddenly close their patios on one of the busiest evenings of the year was “unjustifiable.”

She told reporters the city has decided to remove some parking spots so the covered patios can extend into the street while respecting bylaws that require them to be a safe distance from buildings.

The city and race organizers are facing criticism after stormy weather, large crowds and confusing messages during the Canadian Grand Prix events prompted Quebec’s tourism minister to say she was “very embarrassed” for the city and the province.

Racing publications Pole-Position and motorsport.com said the issues included mud and flooding at the race site, fans being turned away from a practice session they were led to believe was cancelled, traffic headaches and fans breaching the track at the end of the race.

Organizers of the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix say there were “several challenges” during the 2024 race, and they are carrying out a post-mortem to ensure next year’s event goes smoothly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24
Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24

Carolyn Parrish and Natalie Hart, who won the Mississauga Ward 5 council seat during the byelection, will both be sworn in on June 24, 2024.

34m ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

2h ago

Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions
Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

3h ago

Phase one of building small nuclear reactor in Ontario is complete: energy minister
Phase one of building small nuclear reactor in Ontario is complete: energy minister

The first phase of building a small nuclear reactor east of Toronto is complete. Ontario Power Generation is building four small modular reactors at its Darlington site in Clarington, Ont. New Energy...

1h ago

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.

16h ago

2:30
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity

There will be a storm risk as the humidity makes it feel like 32 outside. Thursday Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast

20h ago

2:43
Arrest made after 15-year-old stabbed during 'massive brawl'
Arrest made after 15-year-old stabbed during 'massive brawl'

A massive brawl involving 30 teenagers broke out just off the property of Weston Collegiate on Tuesday afternoon. Shauna Hunt spoke to one witness who called 9-1-1 and tended to the stabbing victim.

18h ago

3:12
Blue Jays make interesting roster move
Blue Jays make interesting roster move

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn and Cynthia Mulligan discuss the top sports stories of the day including the Blue Jays trading Cavan Biggio.

21h ago

2:37
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city

Corner shop controversy over a cup of joe. Afua Baah has the details on residents rallying behind a local shop that could shut down over a licensing dispute with the city.

21h ago

