Coastal GasLink completes $7.15B bond offering, largest in corporate Canadian history

TC Energy Corp. logo is shown in a company handout. Calgary-based TC Energy Corp., the company behind the Coastal GasLink pipeline, says it has completed the largest corporate bond offering in Canadian history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TC Energy Corp. **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 13, 2024 6:14 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 6:26 pm.

CALGARY — Calgary-based TC Energy Corp., the company behind the Coastal GasLink pipeline, says it has completed the largest corporate bond offering in Canadian history.

The company says it has concluded a $7.15-billion refinancing of its existing construction loan that helped pay the capital costs of building the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

That $14.4-billion, 670-kilometre project was completed last fall and was one of the largest energy infrastructure projects in recent Canadian history.

TC Energy says the refinancing was completed through a bond offering which was oversubscribed by approximately 3.6 times, a level of interest it says is “unprecedented” for the energy infrastructure industry.

The Coastal GasLink project ran into numerous construction-related hurdles and cost overruns, and TC Energy has been under pressure from investors and credit rating agencies to reduce its level of debt in the wake of the project’s completion.

But the company says restructuring construction loans with bond proceeds is a standard post-construction activity for major projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24
Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24

Carolyn Parrish and Natalie Hart, who won the Mississauga Ward 5 council seat during the byelection, will both be sworn in on June 24, 2024.

3h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

5h ago

Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions
Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

0m ago

Natural gas opposition 'ideological,' new Ontario energy minister says
Natural gas opposition 'ideological,' new Ontario energy minister says

CLARINGTON, Ont. — Ontario's new energy minister is unapologetic about the province's use of natural gas to partly fuel growing energy needs, calling opposition to it "ideological." Stephen Lecce took...

2h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24
Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24

Carolyn Parrish and Natalie Hart, who won the Mississauga Ward 5 council seat during the byelection, will both be sworn in on June 24, 2024.

3h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

5h ago

Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions
Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

0m ago

Natural gas opposition 'ideological,' new Ontario energy minister says
Natural gas opposition 'ideological,' new Ontario energy minister says

CLARINGTON, Ont. — Ontario's new energy minister is unapologetic about the province's use of natural gas to partly fuel growing energy needs, calling opposition to it "ideological." Stephen Lecce took...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.

19h ago

2:30
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity

There will be a storm risk as the humidity makes it feel like 32 outside. Thursday Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast

23h ago

3:12
Blue Jays make interesting roster move
Blue Jays make interesting roster move

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn and Cynthia Mulligan discuss the top sports stories of the day including the Blue Jays trading Cavan Biggio.

2:37
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city

Corner shop controversy over a cup of joe. Afua Baah has the details on residents rallying behind a local shop that could shut down over a licensing dispute with the city.
More Videos